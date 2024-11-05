Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) is a standard used for creating wireless voice communication systems. The most common examples of DECT devices include cordless phones and wireless headsets, though the technology is also used in devices like baby monitors and remote controls.

DECT communications are used in call centers, hospitals, job sites, and other workplaces where wired communication isn’t feasible. The reliability of DECT makes it a relevant player among competing wireless technologies like Bluetooth.

Let’s go through how DECT works, its advantages, disadvantages, and how it compares to using Bluetooth devices in a call center.

DECT systems and unique frequency

A DECT system typically has two components: a base station and a portable handset or headset. Base stations can be connected to a PBX or VoIP phone system as you would other types of phones.

Base stations are fixed in one location and connected to the telephone network. The major function of the base station is to establish and maintain communication between the headset and the network. You can think of them as mini cellular network towers that also function as a charging base. Meanwhile, the headset can be connected to a computer or desk phone through the base station.

Normally, you need to pair a DECT headset to a base station before it can be used. During pairing, a secret authentication key is shared and stored on both devices. Only paired headsets can have access to the DECT network. Unauthorized devices will be blocked if they attempt a connection.

When a headset is within range, it picks up the signal that’s continuously sent by the base station. This signal contains all of the information needed by the headset to connect with and send data through the base station. Multiple headsets, up to five or six depending on the model, can be paired with one base station.

During an active call, the DECT headset converts analog voice signals into digital data and transmits it to the receiving unit via the base station. In the case of inbound data, the base station receives the digital data and converts it back to its original analog state before sending it to the headset.

DECT is designed specifically for voice communication and works on its own frequency range, between 1.8GHz and 1.9GHz, so there’s no interference from other wireless technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

DECT manages its available frequency with TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access). Multiple DECT devices can share the same frequency without overlapping because it’s divided into time slots — every call uses a different channel.

DECT can cover a range of approximately 50 meters inside buildings and up to 300 meters in open space. Similar to other wireless tech, its coverage area can be affected by thick walls and certain weather conditions.

Advantages of DECT in call centers

DECT may not be as popular as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but it still offers a few potentially useful benefits in a call center.

No interference with Wi-Fi

As I mentioned, DECT works on a specific frequency range, 1.8GHz to 1.9GHz, which is separate from Wi-Fi’s range of 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

This separation is beneficial in a call center because it makes DECT less susceptible to interference that can lead to voice distortions and dropped calls. The only possible sources of interference to a DECT headset are other DECT headsets, and there would have to be a lot of them in the same space before this can happen.

If there were only Wi-Fi headsets in a call center, there would be a lot of interference from the headsets themselves, as well as other devices sharing the same frequency like Bluetooth, internet routers, wireless mice, and even microwave ovens in the break room. Interference can lead to call agents hearing conversations from other agents, choppy audio, and dropped calls.

Secure communication

Calls need to be protected against eavesdropping. DECT provides highly secure voice communication using authentication and encryption to minimize the risk of unauthorized access during calls.

DECT uses the DECT Standard Authentication Algorithm (DSAA) that is only accessible to DECT manufacturers. DECT authentication begins with the base station sending a random “challenge” number to the headset. The headset uses the algorithm to generate a response calculated with the authentication key from the initial pairing and the challenge number.

The base station uses the same algorithm to generate its response. It then compares both responses to see if they match, and the call will be allowed to go through if so. Meanwhile, any intruder looking for a way into the system needs physical access to both devices because the authentication key is not transferred over the air.

The second layer of DECT security is encryption, for which it uses the DECT Standard Cipher (DSC). With it, voice data is scrambled before being transmitted to a receiver by using a cipher key that’s calculated during authentication. The receiver can decipher the data using the same key. Again, the cipher key is not transmitted with the data, as it’s stored on the devices instead.

Greater wireless coverage

DECT devices can work up to about 150 feet from a base station inside, and more than twice that when used outdoors.

Class 2 Bluetooth devices are limited to about a 30 feet range. The vast majority of Bluetooth devices are Class 2, like VoIP headsets commonly used in call centers.

Call quality

The basic expectation with DECT is that calls will be as clear and crisp as they would be over traditional copper wire phone lines. With Bluetooth, the call quality expectations are lower because the connection isn’t as stable as DECT.

Were you to invest in really high-quality Bluetooth equipment, you can get the call quality pretty close to DECT. Some people might not even notice the difference. But there’s always the chance of interference with a Bluetooth connection, and if you have a bunch of call center agents in the same room all using Bluetooth, the chances of interference go up.

Limitations of DECT in call centers

DECT provides a call center with both secure and high-quality voice transmissions, but there are some meaningful drawbacks that you should take into consideration.

More equipment to buy and maintain

DECT is a plug-and-play option that works really well for small offices, retail, job sites, and other workplaces where you’re never going to need more than a handful of phones.

A large call center requires a lot more equipment, which comes with significant costs. The costs of each piece depend on the brand and features they offer. DECT headsets, for example, can cost anywhere from $120 to $400 per unit, and base stations can cost up to $1,000 per unit.

When you opt for call center software, you really just have to buy headsets. Good ones aren’t cheap, but you don’t have to think about base stations, extra batteries, and chargers for DECT phones.

Call centers also need to dedicate additional resources when maintaining a large DECT network, which can be complex. First, you’ll need to find the right locations for the base stations to get the best coverage. There also needs to be seamless handovers when agents move within the call center to prevent dropped calls. This involves extensive network planning and mapping that you might not need with other options.

For example, Bluetooth softphones typically offer a more straightforward and cost-effective alternative. They require less equipment, as call agents can use their Bluetooth headsets with softphone applications on their existing computers and mobile phones. Also, due to familiarity, Bluetooth tends to be easier to integrate with existing equipment anyway.

Limited mobility

DECT provides wide wireless coverage but it requires all headsets to stay within the coverage range of a base station, meaning call agents are confined to the call center building. Furthermore, a DECT headset can’t be paired with multiple devices making it less ideal for call agents who work remotely.

Other wireless technologies like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer more flexibility for call agents who prefer to be mobile or work remotely. Wi-Fi devices can function anywhere there’s an available internet connection. Bluetooth devices can be connected to mobile phones, cars, computers, and so on.

DECT devices are also limited based on the type of data transmitted. It’s for voice communication and doesn’t support other forms of media — at least for now.

DECT vs Bluetooth in a call center

Bluetooth is a simpler and more convenient alternative to DECT. They both have their pros and cons, but ultimately, the decision to use either of them in a call center depends on your needs and priorities.

DECT is designed specifically for voice communication while Bluetooth can work with other forms of media. It provides more wireless range in a building, up to 50 meters, while Bluetooth covers between 10 to 30 meters. Also, Bluetooth shares its frequency band with several other wireless technologies and devices which can shorten its range significantly.

While DECT allows you to have many headsets in the same space and still maintain high-quality audio, Bluetooth is more susceptible to interference — which can lead to poor audio and dropped calls.

Bluetooth offers more mobility, since call agents can pair their headsets to their computers and mobile phones. DECT headsets must remain with the coverage of a base station, which is the only other device it can be paired with. Some of these headsets can connect to mobile phones, but it must be through the base station.

Expanding a DECT system can be more expensive than doing so with a Bluetooth system because of all the additional equipment needed. On the other hand, Bluetooth technology doesn’t provide any additional security.

Finally, DECT headsets use less power than Bluetooth devices, which means more talk time. Their isolated frequency also means it can provide higher-quality audio than Bluetooth headsets. Putting costs aside, DECT can be a better choice for busy, non-remote work environments like call centers.