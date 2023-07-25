If you’re not quite sure if Deel is the right solution for you, there are plenty of other options to fulfill your needs. We’ll dive into a handful and cover Deel’s details so you can confidently choose the best software for your business.

Deel offers payroll and compliance solutions to assist businesses in hiring and paying international employees and contractors. Its global payroll and compliance platform caters to the needs of companies hiring and managing remote workers, contractors and freelancers around the world.

While Deel strives to provide a comprehensive solution for efficient global workforce management and streamlined international payroll processes, it faces strong competition in the global payroll software market. Read on for an in-depth analysis of some of Deel’s key competitors in 2023.

Jump to:

Top Deel competitors and alternatives: Comparison table

Payroll solutions vary in features and capabilities — therefore, not all are built alike. Explore the comparison table below to view how each competing solution stacks up against one another.

Top 7 Deel Competitors

Because Deel focuses on global payroll and services, many of the alternatives on this list also provide global features for international teams. And we’ve selected brands that are comparable to Deel but just different enough to fulfill where Deel may fall short.

Blue Marble: Best for compliance support Blue Marble Payroll is a global payroll solution provider that simplifies the risks and complexities of expanding businesses globally. With operations in over 145 countries, it offers global payroll, accounting, tax, finance and HR services. Its cloud-based platform, WebGlobe, enables businesses to take control of their international payroll operations. It provides customized monthly reporting, real-time access to payroll data across all countries and compliance features to meet local tax and labor laws. Blue Marble ensures payroll compliance through dedicated resources and advanced technology, reducing the risk of fines and penalties. Additionally, Blue Marble offers consolidated reporting of payroll costs across all countries. It provides a network of trusted global consultants who assist with tasks such as company registration, local benefits, timekeeping automation, foreign accrual calculations, talent recruitment, onboarding, banking establishment, employee performance management and global HRIS processes. Pricing Blue Marble does not provide prices online. Customers need to contact the company for price quotes. Features Aggregated reporting for global payroll.

Multinational payroll calendar.

Treasury management and currency conversion services.

Global payroll compliance guaranteed.

Advanced controls. Pros Standardized data from various firms worldwide.

Integrations with third-party solutions for accounting, taxes, finance and HR processes.

Personalized reporting of global payroll expenses. Cons No transparent pricing online.

No 24/7 support. Try Blue Marble

Papaya Global: Best for analytics Papaya Global is a comprehensive payroll and HR support provider for global teams. It enables businesses to effectively manage and pay workers in over 160 countries. The software offers analytics tools for data-driven insights, empowering companies to make informed decisions based on their payroll and HR data. Papaya Global’s plans incorporate AI-based automation tools to ensure accuracy and minimize risks in payroll and compliance processes. From a single intuitive solution, organizations can effortlessly carry out payroll tasks, process payments, generate reports, and manage onboarding and hiring. Papaya Global prioritizes legal compliance services specific to each worker’s country. Their team of experts, stationed worldwide, provides real-time guidance and legal support. Additionally, Papaya helps attract high-quality workers by allowing businesses to compare and offer country- and culture-specific benefits. One notable distinction between Deel and Papaya Global is that Papaya has a more limited contractor product, lacking contracts, compliance documentation and advanced payment functionality. Moreover, Papaya operates through third-party entities rather than owning them directly. Learn more in our Papaya Global review. Pricing Full-Service Payroll : Starts at $12 per month per employee.

: Starts at $12 per month per employee. Payroll Platform License : Starts at $3 per month per employee.

: Starts at $3 per month per employee. Data and Insights Platform License : Starts at $150 per month per location.

: Starts at $150 per month per location. Payments-as-a-Service : Starts at $3 per month per employee.

: Starts at $3 per month per employee. Employer of Record : Starts at $650 per month per employee.

: Starts at $650 per month per employee. Contractor Management : Starts at $2 per month per employee.

: Starts at $2 per month per employee. Global Expertise Services: Starts at $190 per month per employee. Customers can also contact the company sales team or go online to get a customized quote based on their business needs. Features Payroll supported in 160+ countries.

Automated direct payments in local currency.

Third-party tax payments.

Compliance alerts.

Customized user permissions, workflows and approval chains.

Reporting for payroll, HR, payments, billing and admin data. Pros Self-service platform for employees, workers and contractors that’s available in multiple languages and accessible on both desktop and mobile devices.

HRIS system offers robust customization.

Global payments guaranteed to be processed and delivered within 72 hours.

Dedicated single-point-of-contact client account manager.

BI analytics suite and people reports on key datasets, such as payroll costs and HR workforce data — also with data monitoring capabilities to identify trends. Cons No EOR subsidiaries or legal entities in the countries it serves.

Fewer third-party integrations available compared to the majority of competitors.

Lacks commonly offered HR features found in other HR and team management solutions, such as performance monitoring and training functionalities.

Initial setup process may require up to three weeks.

Provides limited HR, tech and finance tools in comparison to competing solutions. Try Papaya Global

Remote: Best for employee support Deel and Remote are both global payroll and Employer of Record service providers that cater to international employees and offer contractor management. Remote offers an extensive global payroll system with comparable features to Deel. For instance, it is available in 180 countries, which is a significant advantage over Deel’s coverage. Remote enables payroll calculations, local tax deductions and reporting, benefit deductions, time-off management and bonus calculations. However, Remote’s HR features are limited mainly to onboarding tools. In terms of global employment coverage, Remote currently operates in 77 countries, slightly fewer than Deel. However, Remote distinguishes itself by owning its global entities, setting it apart from other competitors that rely on external parties. Remote’s platform assists in crafting competitive benefits packages for each country and ensures compliance with local regulations in hiring countries. Remote also offers cross-cultural training to facilitate employees’ adaptation to a new country. The company supports employees by providing relocation assistance and comprehensive insurance guides tailored to specific countries. Remote’s contractor plan, available in 150+ countries, is affordable and has a free trial. It streamlines onboarding, simplifies payment approvals and can schedule recurring invoices to reduce repetitive tasks. The system generates localized contracts verified by legal experts, guaranteeing compliance with local tax and employment laws. Learn more in our Remote review. Pricing Contractor Management: $29 per contractor per month.

$29 per contractor per month. Employer of Record: $599 per employee per month, paid annually.

$599 per employee per month, paid annually. Global Payroll: Custom pricing.

Custom pricing. Enterprise: Custom pricing. Features Customizable contracts for global employees.

Intellectual property and international invention rights protections.

Employee benefits packages.

Integration with third-party applicant tracking systems, payroll and accounting software.

Remote API for custom integrations. Pros Affordable contractor plan.

Offers a mobile app.

Intuitive UI design that’s easy to navigate.

Fast employee onboarding. Cons Free trial available only for contractor plan.

Sales quote required to get pricing for standalone global payroll solution.

Email-only customer support.

EOR available in fewer countries than Deel. Try Remote

Multiplier: Best for benefits features Multiplier is a comprehensive solution for international payroll, human resources and compliance, offering businesses the ability to expand globally and effectively manage international workers, contractors and freelancers. It simplifies the complexities of local payroll and compliance in various countries, so companies can get global talent without having to establish legal entities. Multiplier specializes in multi-country payroll for full-time employees, part-time employees, contractors and freelancers. Additionally, it offers a self-service platform for workers, enabling them to track time and attendance, manage invoices, expenses and receive payment in over 150 currencies. Multiplier also comes with helpful tools to streamline work permits, work visas and a wide range of online resources and guides for numerous countries. Multiplier ensures visibility through its cloud-based platform, accessible via web and mobile devices. Users can generate reports, establish permissions and track performance, time, attendance, schedules and more within the solution. Administrators also have the flexibility to customize the platform to meet their specific requirements. However, it’s important to note that Multiplier has entities established in only 25 countries, which is fewer compared to Deel’s extensive coverage through its EOR services. Customers aiming for scalability may need to consider this factor when comparing the two options. Learn more in our Multiplier review. Pricing Hire Employees: Starts at $400 per month.

Starts at $400 per month. Pay Freelancers: Starts at $40 per month.

Starts at $40 per month. Run Global Payroll: Starts at $20 per month.

Starts at $20 per month. Provide Employee Insurance: Starts at $20 per month. Features Payscale guidebooks.

One-click payroll in 150+ countries.

Multi-currency payments.

System of record for employers and employees.

Multilingual and regionally compliant employment contracts. Pros Comprehensive support for various HR, IT, payroll, benefits and compliance aspects in different countries, with a library of HR resources.

Automatic calculations for employee pay, deductions and taxes.

Time management for employees across different countries, including paid leave, time off and attendance — which seamlessly syncs with payroll, HR and reporting systems.

Helps provide employee IT equipment internationally by offering a catalog of options with automated delivery processes. Cons Legal entities in only 25 countries.

Withdrawals limited to bank transfers.

Lacks integrations with widely used finance and bookkeeping applications. Try Multiplier

Gusto: Best for small teams Gusto is a widely acclaimed and user-friendly HR software that has gained popularity among a diverse user base worldwide. Although the solution may not be an EOR, like Deel, its easy-to-navigate user-interface and convenient mobile app keep businesses satisfied. It comes with several handy automated features that simplify payroll processes, saving organizations time, effort and risk. Gusto’s payroll features support payroll for full-time employees and contractors in 120+ different countries. Alternatively, the Contractor Only plan is a cost-effective option for businesses that wish to only manage and automate their onboarding and payroll for contractor staff members. Furthermore, Gusto provides HR features for organizations of all sizes, including native time and attendance tracking, benefits administration and even talent and performance management. Still, this option won our pick for smaller teams, as it is a cost-effective option with more affordable price plans. Additional perks even include money-saving features, like the identification of hidden tax credits to save businesses an extra buck. Learn more in our Gusto review. Pricing Contractor Only : $35 per month plus $6 month per contractor.

: $35 per month plus $6 month per contractor. Simple : $40 per month plus $6 per month per person.

: $40 per month plus $6 per month per person. Plus : $80 per month plus $12 per month per person.

: $80 per month plus $12 per month per person. Premium: Custom pricing. Features Employee self-service features.

Alerts.

Project tracking.

Health insurance administration.

Payroll and time-off reports.

Next-day direct deposit Pros Seamless integration with third-party solutions for scheduling, accounting, time tracking, staff scheduling, expense management and even employee engagement.

Transparent pricing structure.

Affordable contractor-only plan.

User-friendly and easy to navigate. Cons No 24/7 customer support.

Does not currently provide EOR services.

Certain features for HR and payroll may be limited to the higher-priced tiers. Try Gusto

Rippling: Best for larger organizations Rippling Global, like Deel, is a workforce management system that empowers administrators to hire, pay and oversee workers on a global scale. However, Rippling Global focuses on running payroll in just over 50 countries, whereas Deel’s payroll capabilities extend to over 100 countries. Both companies facilitate essential admin processes such as sending employment agreements, generating locally compliant contracts, onboarding new hires and ensuring prompt payments to employees. When it comes to benefits administration, Rippling surpasses Deel in robustness. Rippling consolidates all benefits, including health insurance and 401(k) plans, within a single system. Users gain access to more than 4,000 plans from leading carriers, so they can easily get quotes, make comparisons and enroll. Alternatively, users can integrate their preferred broker for additional guidance. Rippling’s added capabilities will be especially valuable for larger businesses seeking to consolidate their HR software stack. Unlike Deel, Rippling also offers the option to purchase software add-ons for finance and IT, further streamlining the consolidation process. Learn more in our Rippling review. Pricing Rippling allows buyers to choose which services they prefer, and plans are tailored to specific businesses with custom pricing. But its services start at $8 per month per user. Features Time and attendance.

EOR services.

Document management.

Global workforce management.

Referral tracking.

Remote device management.

Employee expense management.

Inventory management. Pros Admins can process payroll within five days and gain insights into taxes, gross pay and currency conversions during pay runs.

Adjustable payroll runs, prorated payroll and off-cycle pay runs for local and international employees and contractors.

Seamlessly integrates with Rippling Time and Attendance, Rippling Spend Management and Rippling Benefits Administration.

Automatic new-hire enrollment in company benefits with automated compliance with ACA (Affordable Care Act) and COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) handled by Rippling. Cons Steep learning curve.

No free trial or forever free plan.

No transparent pricing. Try Rippling

Is Deel worth it?

Now that you’re familiar with the competition, let’s look at what Deel brings to the table. Deel is an ideal solution for companies looking to streamline their payroll and benefits operations for their international contractors. Through Deel’s suite of automation-driven features, organizations can simplify their support for local and international workers and even leverage the system’s hiring capabilities to build an optimal workforce.

Deel helps businesses tap into diverse talent pools of local employees, EOR employees and contractors in over 150 countries. Organizations need not worry about establishing legal entities or navigating the intricacies of paying global workers, as Deel provides a dedicated customer service manager to help through each stage of the employee lifecycle, including hiring, onboarding and administering compliant international payments.

Deel HR provides customizable solutions to address individual workers’ distinct payroll and HR management needs, ensuring adherence to local regulations and compliance. With support for processes like work visa management, equipment distribution and equity management, Deel’s HR and payroll services take the hassle out of managing a global team. Plus, its data analysis capabilities make it simple for businesses to gain more significant insights from employee onboarding and payroll data.

Learn more in our Deel review.

Deel pros and cons

Pros Cons Dedicated customer service managers.

More than five payment methods for contractors, including direct deposit and cryptocurrency.

Payment for contractors in over 150 countries.

Manages data processing agreements to ensure compliance with privacy laws worldwide, including GDPR.

Simplified payment processes for contractors with easy invoicing and time adjustments. EOR services can be expensive as user fees are calculated per employee or contractor.

HR functionality is limited beyond the personnel database and reporting capabilities.

Advanced features like contractor misclassification protection and government declarations are only available with higher-tier plans.

No module available for contractor-specific time tracking.

Deel pricing

Deel offers a range of services divided into three pricing plans: the Contractors plan, the EOR Employees plan and the Global Payroll plan.

In addition, Deel provides Deel HR, a global HR system that automates HR administration and reporting for workers, as well as the Immigration plan, tailored to managing immigration and sponsor visas in 25 countries.

EOR

Deel’s EOR solution supports hiring in 100+ countries where businesses don’t have entities. It allows businesses to hire international employees compliantly, with help for administering local payroll, benefits and taxes. Organizations may also take advantage of the support from 200+ local HR and legal experts to help them through the onboarding and payroll processes. This plan starts at $599 per month.

Contractors

Through the Contractors plan, businesses can manage and pay their global contractors. This plan allows organizations to pay their team through multiple flexible methods and 150 currencies, while also avoiding compliance risks. The system automates collection of local tax agreements, expenses, invoicing, time off and more to ease the process for hiring businesses. This solution starts at $49 per month.

Global Payroll

Deel’s Global Payroll solution provides multi-country payroll services in 100+ countries and takes care of the admin and payroll for local and international staff. The Global Payroll tier also provides features and capabilities for managing onboarding and offboarding, as well as payroll tasks like payslips, taxes, benefits and compliance with local payroll regulations. Shoppers can contact Deel’s sales department for pricing.

Deel HR

Deel HR can automate HR processes for global or local workers. The global HR system streamlines the collection of custom documents, workflow automation and time-off management, bonuses and expenses. The HR reports also provide organizations with fast insights by tracking retention and turnover. Deel also provides a free version of this software.

Immigration

Deel offers immigration support and sponsor visas in 25 countries. The Immigration plan provides helpful features for tracking applications, and it gives organizations access to local immigration experts for added support. Interested businesses can contact Deel’s sales department for pricing.

[Button: Try Deel]

Do you need an alternative to Deel?

Deel is a reputable platform for global payroll and Employer of Record services. Still, there may be instances where you or your organization would require an alternative payroll solution. One potential reason is that Deel’s EOR coverage does not support the necessary countries. Alternatively, your business may need a payroll solution with specific features that Deel does not offer.

In such cases, it is essential to consider several factors when choosing an alternative solution. First, evaluate the solution’s global coverage to ensure it encompasses all necessary countries to support your international team or global expansion efforts.

Additionally, assess the range of services offered, such as payroll processing, compliance management and customer support. Many of the aforementioned solutions include HR services that may benefit your company depending on your needs. Finally, make sure you consider the solution’s pricing structure, transparency and any additional fees involved, as alternative solutions will be more economical depending on the size and requirements of your organization.

Choosing a payroll tool for your business can involve many factors and considerations. To help you select the right option, try using our payroll services comparison tool. This can help you determine which payroll and HR features you seek in an ideal payroll software system, so you can select an alternative solution that best fits your unique requirements and preferences.

And if you haven’t found what you need here, take a look at our favorite international payroll solutions for a couple alternative tools.

Methodology

This is a technical review using compiled literature researched from relevant databases. The information provided within this article is gathered from vendor websites or based on an aggregate of user feedback to ensure a high-quality review.

Other payroll solutions