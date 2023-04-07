Papaya Global is a global professional employer organization provider that offers an all-in-one cloud-based integrated global system for processing payroll, employee benefits and workforce management. With its automated technology and end-to-end global capabilities, Papaya Global has gained popularity among businesses, particularly those managing international operations.

While Papaya Global is a robust international payroll solution, it competes with other global payroll and HR options and alternative in-country partner units. Within this guide, we will look deeper into the solution’s features, so you can determine whether Papaya Global is the right choice for your organization.

Pricing

Papaya Global provides starting prices for its plans, and shoppers can contact the company sales team or carry out the online quote process to get customized price quotes based on their business needs.

The Full-Service Payroll plan starts from $12/month per employee and comes with features for carrying out payroll processes, international payments and workforce analytics. In addition, the solution includes embedded payment allocation, a global partner network and an employee self-service portal.

The Payroll Platform License option allows businesses to upgrade their payroll and payments technology while retaining their payroll partners. This solution begins at $3/month per employee.

The Data and Insights Platform License provides features and capabilities for analyzing payroll costs, headcount and supplier data so that organizations can gain insights into their businesses. It starts from $150/month per location.

The Payments-as-a-Service solution starts from $3/month per employee. It enables businesses to utilize the workforce payment platform for faster payments, shorter payment cycles and international fund transfers.

Papaya Global also provides plans for customers looking for alternate solutions. These include the Employer of Record plan, the Contractor Management plan and the Global Expertise Services plan.

The EOR solution provides features for businesses to source talent from anywhere and manage all of their EOR locations within the platform. It starts from $770/month per employee.

The Contractor Management plan is an option that allows businesses to grow their global teams without payroll liability by onboarding and paying international contractors. This plan starts from $25/month per employee.

The Global Expertise Services option starts from $250/month per employee and enables businesses to provide supplemental benefits packages for all employee types and at any location. This includes Global Health Plans, Global Equity plans and Immigration support for global visas.

Key features of Papaya Global

Global payroll

Papaya Global’s payroll features to support organizations in administering locally compliant payments in over 160+ countries. Businesses can quickly process their invoice payments and perform payroll operations, as the solution supports multiple recipient types. With the solution’s end-to-end payroll consolidation, companies can manage payroll for all workforce members, including international employees and contractors (Figure A). Finally, businesses can gain comprehensive insights from their global payroll data and conduct intelligent financial forecasting.

Figure A

Customizable HRIS

Papaya Global’s HRIS can be customized according to the business’s HR and organizational attributes. The customizable nature of the HRIS makes it easy to navigate the solution and access the right information or documentation without a hitch. Additionally, the HRIS feature provides human resource support that is attuned to the needs of a global workforce, with unique capabilities like an immigration service that provides additional support for work permit generation.

BI analytics suite

Papaya Global’s reporting and analytics tools make it easy for businesses to track their payroll, payment and HR data faster to reach actionable insights (Figure B). The solution provides people reports on key datasets like payroll costs and HR workforce data so organizations can track their patterns and identify trends. The Payroll reports include data monitoring so organizations can identify important data trends in real-time.

Figure B

Employee self-service portal

Another standout feature is Papaya Personal, a platform for employees, workers and contractors. The portal is available in multiple languages and accessible both on the desktop and through mobile devices. Through their Papaya Personal accounts, workers can create profiles, manage their time-off reports, and view and access their payslips, payroll statements and other employment documents (Figure C). In addition, Papaya Global’s employee self-service solution is unique as workers can set up automated alerts to keep them on track. Contractors can even submit and review payment requests and submit tax invoices easily within one central system.

Figure C

Integrations

Papaya Global’s system supports integration connections to streamline data syncing and improve accuracy and security. By connecting third-party solutions and creating a single source of truth, businesses can unify their HR and payroll data within one ecosystem. By consolidating data streams, business leaders and HR staff can save time and manual work, avoid human error and reduce security vulnerabilities. Finally, more data means more accuracy in reporting and reaching insights for tasks like enterprise resource planning. Papaya Global supports integration connections with various commonly used business software solutions, including Netsuite, Oracle and SAP SuccessFactors.

Pros

Payment processing through Papaya Global is safe with GDPR and SOC Compliance and no third-party involvement.

High level of customization within the HRIS system.

Robust analytics for predictive analytics, financial forecasting and comprehensive insights.

Cons

Expensive compared to alternative PEO software solutions.

Papaya Global has an EOR aggregator model, meaning that it uses a network of ICPs, and does not own EOR subsidiaries or legal entities in the countries it services.

The solution lacks HR features commonly present in other PEO solutions, like performance monitoring and training management tools.

If Papaya Global isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

Rippling

Rippling is a global payroll management technology provider that allows organizations to source talent internationally and manage dispersed teams. The solution can be equipped with various features for managing payroll and HR workflows and automated global compliance with international staff’s local laws. Speaking of automation, the system’s automated features make it easy to sync data and stay on top of payroll operations. Rippling allows businesses to select services based on their needs and receive a custom quote, with pricing starting at $8/month per user.

Multiplier

Multiplier is a wholly-owned EOR that supports employing businesses with their international workforce management operations. In addition to global payroll processing, the secure solution takes the headache — and risk — out of international onboarding. As an EOR with local business entities in over 150 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas, Multiplier provides reliable and secure employment contracts. Multiplier uses cloud AWS, GDPR-compliant and enterprise-class data protection policies, and its software offers features for maintaining compliance throughout the entire employment lifecycle.

Review methodology

This is a technical review using compiled literature researched from relevant databases. The information provided within this article is gathered from vendor websites or based on an aggregate of user feedback to ensure a high-quality review.

