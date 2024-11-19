Dell pulled the tarp off several new connected services during Microsoft Ignite, an annual conference hosted by Microsoft that is designed for developers and IT professionals. Several services are intended to take guesswork or security concerns from deploying generative AI, particularly on Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs.

Dell takes on the management of APEX File Storage for Azure

APEX File Storage has been available for Azure for some time. However, starting with a public preview in the first half of 2025, customers will have an option for Dell to fully manage it. Unlike Dell, which provides a customer-managed service, APEX File Storage can be used as an Azure-native ISV service.

Microsoft Azure administrators will be able to add on Dell APEX Protection services as well. APEX Protection Services uses Zero Trust principles, machine learning, analytics, and forensics tools to protect critical data against ransomware. Dell APEX Protection services for Microsoft Azure are set for release in the first half of 2025.

Copilot and Azure AI services aim to simplify AI adoption, particularly on Microsoft’s AI PCs

Microsoft’s ongoing push of its Copilot AI assistant and Copilot+ PCs has generated corresponding Dell offerings: Dell Services for Microsoft Copilot Studio (low code) and Azure AI Studio (pro code).

These are intended to help customers leverage AI capabilities in ways that best match their needs and skill sets. They identify use cases and help customers create bespoke Copilots or other AI solutions. Overall, the goal is to provide frameworks that make it easier to launch AI projects.

For Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC, Dell Accelerator Services for Copilot+ PCs offers “optimized usage recommendations” based on employee persona buckets and company goals. It also provides an environment for experimenting with AI. This ranges from data on how NPU utilization affects the client organization’s Al workloads to tips on optimizing Windows 11 settings and Microsoft Intune management for IT teams.

The goal is to “maximize the Copilot+ experience and outcomes,” said Dell Vice President of Professional Services Scott Bils in a news briefing on Nov. 13.

Security services added to existing APEX and MDR offerings

Other announcements focused on security services. Dell APEX Protection Services for MS Azure is now available as a Dell Managed service. APEX protection includes secure storage, encryption, MFA, AI analytics for attack detection and recovery, and the cyber vault for critical data.

Dell APEX Protection Services for MS Azure provides a “simplified approach towards protecting and safeguarding their critical data from ransomware as well as cyber threats through a fortified digital vault in Azure,” said Dell Senior Vice President of ISG and Telecom Product Marketing Varun Chhabra at the news briefing.

Lastly, Dell’s Managed Detection and Response now interoperates with Microsoft Defender XDR. This marks a Windows-friendly expansion of Dell’s existing security consultation and advisory solutions.

Dell has “paired this industry-leading capability with our certified security experts that help customers stand up and deploy, implement the Microsoft Defender XDR solution, but then also provide support if and when a breach occurs,” Bils noted.

Dell adds assistance with CMMC defense certification

Dell has rolled out the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification alignment for U.S. federal contractors for Microsoft. The certification is a service that helps companies comply with the DoD CMMC standard. CMMC version 2.0 will be rolled out in 2025 and included in DOD contracts starting in December 2024. This service can help companies create a roadmap to align with version 2.0’s requirements.