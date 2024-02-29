Nord Security is a well-established brand that offers security products such as a VPN, password manager, end-to-end encryption and more. Its password manager, NordPass offers several versions for personal and business use, including a free and a premium edition. Let’s compare NordPass Free and NordPass Premium to determine which might be best for different types of users.

NordPass Free vs. NordPass Premium: Comparison

Features Free Premium $1.29/month Password storage Unlimited Unlimited Devices One Multiple devices Password generator Yes Yes Data leak scanner No Yes Password health tool No Yes File attachment to vault items No Yes Autofill Yes Yes

Feature comparison: NordPass Free vs. NordPass Premium

Password Storage

Figure A

NordPass Free and NordPass Premium both allow unlimited storage of passwords. Not every password manager with a free version allows for unlimited passwords. Dashlane, for example, limits password storage to 25 passwords for its free version.

Devices

NordPass Free is available on only one device. With NordPass Premium, a user can use the password manager across multiple devices with no restrictions. Most users, these days, use multiple devices. For those who only plan on using one device, the free version may suffice.

Password generator

Figure B

Both versions include a password generator. As most sites now require accounts to have a password that includes capital and small letters, a number and a symbol, few users will be able to remember all their passwords. Password generators can create unique passwords that make it hard for bad actors to crack. Plus, users don’t have to worry about remembering these passwords as NordPass saves and stores them. This capability is built into the free and paid versions.

Data breach scanner

Figure C

NordPass Premium comes with a data breach scanner that is not available to those using the free edition. The scanner checks user email addresses to see if any have been compromised or leaked. In addition, when a website frequented by the user is hacked or compromised in any way, alerts are issued so the user can take action to change passwords and safeguard financial or other assets. Those concerned about the integrity of their passwords will find the data breach scanner a useful tool.

Password health tool

The password health tool is only available in paid versions. This tool is useful in detecting weak or reused passwords. It alerts the user to these and provides alternatives that are far more secure. Such a feature is especially useful when the user is first setting up their account. Typically, most passwords will be weak and many will be the same or very similar to each.

File attachment

NordPass Premium allows users the ability to attach files to existing items such as credit cards and passwords so the user can access critical documents at all times.

Autofill

Both versions provide autofill capabilities to save user time. There is no need to type in your name, address, email, phone, etc. each time you set a password for a new site. The app takes care of this automatically.

NordPass Free pros and cons

Pros of NordPass Free

An unlimited number of passwords can be stored in the free version.

Autofill and autosave functions are included.

A password generator is included to automatically generate long, complex, hard-to-crack passwords.

Cons of NordPass Free

Only usable on one device.

Data breach scanner not included.

Lacks further features such as the password health tool and the ability to attach documents to stored items.

NordPass Premium pros and cons

Pros of NordPass Premium

Data breach scanner picks up potentially compromised websites and passwords.

Users can access the password manager across multiple devices.

The file attachment feature enables storage of documents as well as passwords and credit cards.

Cons of NordPass Premium

NordPass Premium lacks the vault customization features offered by some competitors.

Methodology

NordPass versions were evaluated based on expert reviews and a survey of users. For more information, see our full review of NordPass here.

Should your organization use NordPass Free or NordPass Premium?

NordPass offers plans in two tiers: NordPass Business and NordPass Personal & Family. Organizations interested in its Business tier, can choose from Teams, Business and Enterprise plans. Among the three, its Business plan is the best pick. At $2.69 per user, per month, getting a plan for 20 users only costs around $54 per month. All Business subscriptions include company-wide settings, Google Workspace SSO and security dashboard, in addition to the features described above. To take full advantage of NordPass as an organization, a paid, NordPass Business subscription is likely your best option.

NordPass offers a wealth of features to users of both its free and paid versions. These include encryption, a zero-knowledge architecture, multi-factor authentication (MFA), account recovery, secure password sharing, autofill and emergency access. For persons using only one device, the free version may be enough. It offers storage of an unlimited number of passwords and plenty of security features. However, it lacks things like data leak scanning, the password health tool and the ability to attach documents related to scored items such as passwords and credit cards.