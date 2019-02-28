Developers: These 10 tech jobs are dropping in demand

While full stack developers and software engineers have increased in demand, other positions are fading away. Here's what employers aren't looking for, according to Indeed.

While the tech skills gap is a popular topic in the tech industry, conditions aren't as bad as people may think, according to an Indeed report released Thursday. The tech job market is actually shifting at a slower pace, compared to the overall job market, by 7%.

Even though the tech sector doesn't change as fast as others, the past few years have seen certain positions become more prominent, while others fall by the wayside. The report identified the following 10 job positions that have decreased in employer demand since 2014:

.net developer Java developer Database administrator Web developer Developer Systems analyst Senior system engineer Front end developer Senior java developer Senior systems analyst

Specific specialized software developers have declined in popularity, while on the other end of the spectrum, engineers have increased in demand. Full stack developers are the only developers that have grown in demand between 2014 and 2018, the report found, with software engineers and data engineers following suit.

While general software developers still remain one of the most popular jobs among tech professionals, the popularity of developers connected to specific programming languages can fluctuate depending on the technology and tools involved. For example, the popularity and relevance of Java has recently come into question, leaving developers of that language at a crossroads, which is reflected in the report.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

.net developer, java developer, and database administrator are the top three job positions that have decreased in employer demand since 2014. — Indeed, 2019

Full stack developers and engineers have grown in demand over the years. — Indeed, 2019

