Busy professionals don't have time to scour the internet 24/7 for affordable flights, and now you don’t have to — this Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ subscription is on sale.

Has your business travel budget taken a hit since flights started skyrocketing? Now you can join more than 1 million people around the world who are getting the best flight deals and save up to $2,000 on plane tickets by signing up for a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+. Right now, it’s available for the best-on-web price at only $99.99.

No matter which class you are flying — Business, Premium Economy, or Economy, you can save big on flights forever. You used to have to scour the internet for hours at a time to find the best deals, but now the Dollar Flight Club team will do that for you and send them straight to your phone or email. This is a game-changer for a busy professional.

You can fly roundtrip to Greece for $298, Hawaii for $99, and even Thailand for only $375. Best of all, it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. You simply enter up to four airports you’d like to depart from, then just watch the best flight deals flow in. There’s also an app you can install on your phone that will send you alerts and allow you to book your flights right then and there.

The Premium Plus+ membership gives you access to deals on both domestic and international flights (learning new languages is easy). Some of the deals might even include mistake fares, where the airlines post ridiculously low fares by mistake but still have to honor the price if someone buys it before the mistake is discovered. There have been some flights advertised for just a dollar apiece!

In addition to low plane fares, your Premium Plus+ membership includes up to 50% discounts on products, experiences, and services, all kinds of perks, and tips from travel experts. You can see why Dollar Flight Club has a Trustpilot rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Respected travel website The Points Guy says, “We use Dollar Flight Club’s deal alerts as a resource at The Points Guy, and we’ve found them to be a solid service that sends out plenty of international flight deals that are curated to just the departure airports you want.”

Save on business travel, and get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) while it’s available for only $99.99 (reg. $1690).

Prices and availability are subject to change.