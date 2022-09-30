This cloud storage with NAS support costs less than you think

When it comes to cloud storage, most providers seem to aim for one of two key features: convenience or security. But wouldn’t it be nice to have both? With ElephantDrive, you can.

This highly-rated service uses strong encryption to protect your data, and it syncs with all your devices, including NAS drives. In a special deal for TechRepublic readers, you can currently get 1TB of storage for $38.99 on a two-year subscription. That’s 83% off the regular price.

In an ideal world, every backup should have a backup. And most security experts advocate a combination of local and cloud storage for the best possible coverage.

ElephantDrive makes this really easy. Like most cloud storage platforms, it allows you to upload and access files on any desktop or mobile device. Just as importantly, it works seamlessly with NAS devices from Western Digital, NETGEAR, Drobo, Seagate, Synology, TerraMaster and other big brands. That means you can back up your data locally, and then send a copy of that backup to the cloud.

To ensure your data stays private, ElephantDrive applies AES-256 encryption. That is what banks use for transaction data. If you want to securely share files with friends and family, you can do that, as well.

Order now for just $38.99 to get your two-year 1TB subscription, or head to the deal page to upgrade. Over there, you can now get 2TB for $68.99 (reg. $480), 5TB for $138.99 (reg. $1,200) or 10TB for only $249.99 (reg. $2,400). Don’t miss out on these limited-time opportunities to save massively on cloud storage and backup support.

