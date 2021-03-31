Elon Musk hiring "several thousand" people to work at SpaceX Starbase in Texas

Musk tweeted that he needs more employees, and he is giving $30 million to the community where SpaceX launches its prototype Mars rockets.

Image: iStock/Andrei Stanescu

If you're an engineer, technician or builder and you're ready to move to the Brownsville/South Padre, Texas area, Elon Musk has the job for you.

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that he's looking for employees at SpaceX, and in less than 24 hours, his post received over 162,000 likes and more than 20,000 retweets. This follows on the heels of Musk announcing he was donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Brownsville is the county seat for Cameron County and the quality of schools is always a big draw for anyone with kids.

Musk's tweeted, "Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX's hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly."

Image: Teena Maddox/TechRepublic

Starbase is what Musk has suggested renaming Boca Chica Village, where the SpaceX launch facility is located. Currently, Boca Chica is a small, unincorporated community in Cameron County.

There are currently more than 1,000 job openings posted for SpaceX, with 109 located in Brownsville, and four positions can be located in Brownsville or Hawthorne, California. The Brownsville jobs range from senior software engineer and a thermal hardware specialist to a build engineer for the Starship heat shield, a construction project manager, a pipe fitter, and even a barista, who needs at least three years of experience for the six-month gig.

Activity is continuing to ramp up at the Boca Chica SpaceX facility. The Federal Aviation Administration reported on March 17 that "SpaceX proposes to conduct Starship/Super Heavy launch operations from the Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, Texas. SpaceX must apply for and obtain an experimental permit(s) and/or a vehicle operator license from the FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation to operate the Starship/Super Heavy launch vehicle."

Tuesday's posts from Musk came hours after SpaceX's Starship SN11 prototype Mars rocket broke apart before touchdown in Boca Chica.

The SN11 was the fourth SpaceX rocket to fail. The first two prototypes, SN8 and SN9, exploded spectacularly on the pad. The next prototype, SN10, landed safely, but disintegrated six minutes after touchdown, according to CNET.

