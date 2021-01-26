Ericsson launches 5G slicing solution to power customized services

This capability allows telecom providers to deliver multiple use cases on a single physical infrastructure including machine-to-machine communication and streaming content.

Ericsson announced a new service Tuesday to make it easier for businesses to monetize 5G and use the connectivity for multiple use cases simultaneously. The company's 5G network slicing solution for radio access networks (RAN) allocates radio resources at 1-millisecond scheduling. This makes it easier for customers to use each slice for a unique purpose, the company says. The end-to-end slicing capability allows dynamic resource management and orchestration.

This capability is a shift away from the one-size-fits-all approach that worked for 4G and earlier mobile networks. Slicing allows telecom providers to offer varying quality of service requirements on a single network. This means one network can carry machine-to-machine communication, reliable, low latency communication, and enhanced mobile broadband content delivery.

Per Narvinger, head of product area networks at Ericsson, said in a press release that Ericsson 5G RAN Slicing dynamically optimizes radio resources to deliver more spectrum-efficient radio access network slicing and makes end-to-end management and orchestration support easier.

"This gives service providers the differentiation and guaranteed performance needed to monetize 5G investments with diverse use cases," he said in a press release.

Ericsson has ongoing 5G network slicing engagements for RAN, transport, core network, and orchestration. Use cases for this service include consumer services as well as enterprises and industry verticals such as video-assisted remote operations, AR/VR, sports event streaming, cloud gaming, smart city services, and applications for public safety.

Mark Düsener, head of mobile and mass market communication at Swisscom, said in a press release that his company expects to apply end-to-end network slicing in the next phase of the 5G rollout, and RAN slicing is key to good performance.

"With efficient sharing of network resources across different slices, we will be able to provide communications for diverse 5G applications such as public safety or mobile private networks," he said.

In a white paper about 5G RAN slicing, Ericsson analysts describe the service this way:

"Network slicing is designed to enable service providers to create logical networks on top of the mobile network by associating user equipment (UE) and communication services with network resources. End-to-end communication service of the network slice is associated with capabilities and Service-level Agreement (SLA) requirements. The network slice SLS is further subdivided for the respective slice subnets for radio access network (RAN), transport and core respectively."

Ericsson is hosting a live broadcast on Feb. 4 at 3 pm CET/10 am EST related to 5G RAN slicing.

