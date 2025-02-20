Apple has removed thousands of apps from its European Union App Store for failing to comply with the Digital Services Act, which requires developers to provide a verified address, email, and phone number.

This move is part of Apple’s broader efforts to adhere to new regulations aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in digital marketplaces. Developers who have not submitted the required information will see their apps delisted until they provide and verify their trader status.

Why Apple is removing apps from the EU App Store

The Digital Services Act, a landmark European legislation, mandates all traders distributing apps in the EU display their contact details — ensuring consumers can identify and reach businesses more easily.

Apple introduced a “trader status” requirement for developers who disclose their contact details. This information is published on the App Store product page whenever an app is available in an EU member state.

Since October 16, 2024, Apple has required trader status for developers submitting new apps or updates for the App Store in the EU. It also started warning that existing apps from developers without trader status will be removed from EU storefronts on Feb. 17, 2025.

Apps will not be restored without verified trader status

Now that the compliance deadline has passed, affected apps will not be reinstated on the EU App Store “until trader status is provided and verified by Apple.” Developers can submit their details and apply for trader status through App Store Connect.

Organisations will already have provided their address by submitting their DUNS number, but individuals will need to submit theirs along with their number and email, whether they want it on the public record or not.

Digital Services Act: What developers need to know

The Digital Services Act has been in effect since 2022; however it only became fully enforceable for all regulated entities on Feb. 17, 2024. Prior to that, only “very large” online services — those with over 45 million monthly active users in the EU, including the App Store — had to comply with most provisions.

The specific requirement for developers to declare their trader status also became mandatory for all platforms, including the very large services, on the February 2024 deadline, but they were given a 12-month transition period.

Who qualifies as a trader under the DSA?

Articles 30 and 31 of the Act require online platforms to collect and verify trader contact details and ensure they are clearly accessible to consumers. Traders are defined as any person or entity offering goods or services in the EU, regardless of their location, for commercial purposes.

An app developer may be considered a trader if they:

Earn revenue from paid apps,in-app purchases, or advertising.

Are registered for VAT in the EU.

Develop their app professionally rather than as a hobby.

Apple’s broader compliance efforts

Beyond app removals, Apple has taken other actions over the past few months to ensure DSA compliance, including publishing its DSA Transparency Report, detailing content moderation and compliance measures. It also established a redress mechanism so developers can appeal content moderation decisions.

Apple’s approach highlights how platforms are being forced to adapt to stricter rules on digital accountability and consumer protection.