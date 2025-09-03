Source: Apple

Nearly seven in 10 iPhone owners say they plan to upgrade to the iPhone 17, leaving almost a third of users on the fence ahead of Apple’s launch.

A pre-launch survey by SellCell shows strong demand for Apple’s next flagship, even as more than one in four users believe the company has “lost its edge.”

Poll captures sentiment before the much-anticipated iPhone 17 launch

SellCell carried out the pre-launch survey in August 2025, ahead of Apple’s September 9 event set to debut the iPhone 17. The poll gathered responses from more than 2,000 US iPhone owners.

The study focused on what lies ahead, gauging upgrade intent, testing brand loyalty, and identifying the potential hurdles Apple faces as launch week grows closer.

Pro and Pro Max dominate upgrade plans

The survey shows strong momentum for Apple’s premium models, with most upgraders setting their sights on the top of the lineup.

38.1% of planned buyers said they will choose a Pro or Pro Max.

16.7% said they plan to purchase the standard iPhone 17.

13.5% expressed interest in the new ultra-thin Air.

3.3% said they are holding out for a foldable iPhone.

The findings point to a strong interest in Apple’s premium models, while a smaller share remains curious about the ultra-thin Air or a future foldable.

Battery improvements beat AI as key reason to switch

When asked what drives their decision to upgrade, the respondents put hardware well ahead of software.

53.2% cited improved battery life as their top reason to switch.

36.2% pointed to new designs or features.

34.3% said display improvements.

28.1% highlighted better cameras.

Despite heavy marketing around artificial intelligence, just 7.1% chose AI and software features, showing iPhone owners are more motivated by practical improvements in performance and design.

Price remains biggest brake as tariffs loom over launch

Satisfaction with current devices emerged as the strongest reason to hold off, with 71.7% of iPhone owners saying their existing phones are good enough for now.

68.9% cited high prices as a key deterrent.

7.5% said they are waiting for a foldable iPhone.

6.6% pointed to concerns over eSIM.

5.3% said they are considering a switch to Android.

Price resistance could deepen if tariffs drive costs higher. Two in three respondents said they would delay or reconsider a purchase if new duties were applied.

Foldables test the faith of loyal iPhone owners

Most iPhone users remain positive, with 72.9% saying they are more satisfied with their devices today than in past years. Yet, more than one in four, or 27.1% to be exact, believe Apple has lost its edge compared to its rivals.

Loyalty is still strong, with 69.6% of respondents saying they will stick with Apple. But competition is pressing in:

20.1% said they would consider a Samsung foldable if Apple delays its own until 2026.

10.2% said they would look to Google’s foldables instead.

Apple can count on a solid core, but foldables may sway the undecided. With loyalty high but doubts rising, all eyes are on the upcoming event to see if the tech giant can turn intent into another record-setting launch.

