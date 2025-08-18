Source: Apple

Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro is struggling in the market, with adoption slowed by a thin library of immersive video content once promoted as the headset’s defining feature.

Bloomberg reported that Apple has released only 27 immersive titles to date, a “drip by drip” rollout that has frustrated early adopters and cast doubts about the device’s ability to deliver the breakthrough promised at launch.

A handful of concerts and nature scenes can’t justify the hype

The Vision Pro’s immersive catalog remains limited despite Apple’s early marketing push. Concert footage includes performances by Metallica and Bono, along with a short music video from The Weeknd. Nature programming is similarly sparse, with “Wild Life” capped at four episodes and “Elevated” offering only one.

Adventure-themed series have only a handful of installments: “Boundless” has two episodes, “Adventure” has five, and “Prehistoric Planet” has two. “Concert for One” delivers just one performance, underscoring the lack of new material.

Sports coverage is minimal. Apple continues to promote a highlight reel from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, even though the event took place six months ago, and no new immersive sports programming has followed.

Bloomberg said that while 3D versions of Disney titles and major franchises like “Harry Potter” and “James Bond” are available, they fall short of the fully immersive experiences Apple showcased when Vision Pro was launched.

Vision Pro sales remain well under one million units in US

The limited content library has directly dragged on sales. More than a year after launch, Vision Pro sales in the US remain well below one million units.

In addition, the device’s steep price has kept it confined to a niche audience. Apple has introduced accessories and software updates to improve usability, including visionOS widgets, but the changes have not driven mass adoption.

During Apple’s most recent earnings, CEO Tim Cook gave only brief acknowledgment of the device, pointing to recent software updates and reiterating that the headset remains “an area we really believe in.”

Apple holds back immersive programming

Bloomberg reported that Apple filmed a large slate of immersive content before and after launch but has chosen to release it sparingly.

Each production is described as costly and resource-intensive, prompting Apple to ration existing material instead of expanding aggressively. The result has been a drip-feed strategy that leaves owners waiting, even as immersive video remains the headset’s most compelling feature.

Apple faces a dilemma: spend heavily on new content for a limited user base, or hold back and risk leaving the headset without a clear reason to buy.

The headset is only one piece of a larger roadmap

The Vision Pro is expected to receive a minor update with faster chips, but a lighter and less expensive version is not due until 2027. These incremental changes keep the headset on the market but do little to alter its immediate outlook.

Cook has said that Apple is open to acquisitions that could accelerate its push into artificial intelligence. Alongside the Vision Pro, the company is developing a lifelike home robot and a smart display built around a more conversational Siri. A dedicated team is also developing chatbot-style search tools aimed at competing with Google.

Whether Apple’s measured approach proves successful remains unclear. For now, the company’s cautious release strategy has yet to convince mainstream buyers.

