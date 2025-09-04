Image: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato

Apple has reached an arrangement with Google for AI models that could enable web search across Apple’s voice assistants and devices.

The announcement comes as Apple prepares for an iPhone 17 event next week, and as always-on AI becomes increasingly embedded into devices and browsers. Apple has promised since June 2024 to reveal a generative AI-enhanced Siri, but the release has been delayed to allow more time to meet customer expectations.

The new AI features could be released as early as March 2026 with iOS 26.4, Bloomberg reported.

What will the AI-enhanced Siri do?

Currently, Siri’s answers are supported by ChatGPT or Google Search results. However, Apple has been signaling for some time that its roadmap includes relying more heavily on generative AI, whether developed in-house or through partners.

The upgraded Siri is expected to be more accurate and deliver shorter, clearer responses, according to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg. Using a large language model provided by Google, the search interface will be able to pull from text, photos, video, and local landmarks to answer queries. It will draw from both on-screen content and personal data for context.

Overall, Apple plans for the new Siri to more effectively navigate the user’s device in response to voice commands.

Underlying search system

Apple plans to create an underlying search system that will enhance how devices identify and retrieve data — such as locating a specific photo — while also providing broader knowledge of the world, per Bloomberg. This functionality will be built directly into devices.

The new Siri will also be able to access a custom version of Google’s Gemini model, one of OpenAI’s models, or Anthropic’s Claude, sequestered on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers. Which models will be used for specific search and AI functions has not been finalized. One detail appears set: user data will be processed within Apple’s own Apple Foundation Models for privacy.

Financial and personnel considerations are tied up in Apple’s generative AI efforts

Apple has been relatively measured in its pursuit of generative AI features on its devices. Apple Intelligence, introduced in October 2024, leverages OpenAI’s models as well as on-device models. The Siri overhaul is a separate but connected effort.

Although Apple’s internal evaluations favored Claude, Bloomberg reported that Google presented more appealing financial terms. Apple is also building an Answers, Knowledge and Information team to create a search app with a chatbot-like interface. Meanwhile, Meta poached Apple’s top AI executive in July as part of the Facebook maker’s aggressive, nine-figure hiring campaign.

Future plans for generative AI

Apple is considering multiple paths for integrating generative AI across its products.

Proprietary AI chips are on the roadmap for 2027 to further reduce Apple’s reliance on Intel. Cupertino also considered acquiring Perplexity and Mistral to bring generative AI models in-house, according to Bloomberg. Perplexity is no longer in play, but Apple most recently met with Mistral in July.

Enhanced Siri technology could also extend into hardware, including a mobile robot for home use targeted for 2027.

Upcoming iPhone 17 to help Apple achieve a more ‘intelligent ecosystem’

Industry analysts see the iPhone 17 launch as a key inflection point where Apple begins aligning its devices around a more intelligent, context-aware ecosystem.

“If you can look past the company’s recent stumbles with Apple Intelligence to where an intelligent and context-sensitive Siri connects a user to the world, you will realize the immensity of what Apple is building,” said Dipanjan Chatterjee, VP principal analyst at Forrester, in an email to TechRepublic.

“The September launch [of the iPhone 17] is a step towards lining up a device portfolio to enable that seamlessly connected intelligent ecosystem. The iPhone 17 lineup is built from the ground up for Apple intelligence, and Apple’s other devices, like the watch and AirPods, will leverage context-sensitive information (like biometrics, sleep, the audio environment, etc.) to deliver relevant experiences.”

A judge ruled that Google does not have to sell Chrome or lose its spot as the default search engine for Safari, potentially deepening Google’s AI ties with Apple.