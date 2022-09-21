FaceTime has revolutionized mobile communication, and in iOS 16, Apple is allowing users to easily switch calls as necessary to any FaceTime compatible device.

We’ve all been there: The never-ending FaceTime call that you need to take for a meeting, but when you need to leave the office, you realize that you accepted the call on your computer. In iOS 16, Apple has an answer to this problem by allowing users to hand off their calls to another device in iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.

Currently this feature only works on iPhone devices running iOS 16 unless you have other devices that are running betas of macOS Ventura or iPadOS 16. The feature will be coming to iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura later this year in a software update available to most iPads and Mac devices.

How to enable FaceTime transfers

To enable this feature, a few things must be set up properly — they should be enabled by default, but if you’re having issues, verify this information. In the Settings app | FaceTime, check the You Can Be Reached At Section to ensure that all of your devices show the same information as on the device to which you wish to hand calls off. In addition, the device that you’re calling from and the device to which you’re transferring must be running a version of iOS 16 or newer.

How to transfer FaceTime calls between devices

To transfer an ongoing call to another device, perform these steps:

Unlock the device to which you wish to transfer the call. Tap either the notification that appears on the second device stating Move Call To This Device or tap the FaceTime icon in the upper left hand corner of the Home Screen. In the preview that appears, ensure that the camera, microphone and audio settings are set the way you want them, then press the Switch button in the appearing dropdown.

When the call switches to the new device, the old device will get a banner that shows the call has been moved, with the option to bring the call back to the original device. Your connected Bluetooth headset will also pair to the new device, allowing you to continue talking with minimal interruption.