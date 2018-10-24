Innovation

Falcon: A tiny Windows 10 tablet/laptop that fits in your jacket pocket

The 8-inch Falcon is the latest tiny Windows 10 laptop to be announced, following the 7-inch GPD Pocket 2 earlier this year.

By | October 24, 2018, 5:24 AM PST

As portable as many Windows 10 laptops are, most won't fit in your coat pocket.

Apart from being cheaper than the GPD Pocket 2, the $369 Falcon distinguishes itself from the earlier machine in its ability to be used as a touchscreen tablet, by folding the keyboard underneath the display using the 360-degree hinge.

The screen has a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and can be used with the Falcon pen, which has 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity but must be purchased separately.

The rest of the specs are more of a mixed bag. The 8GB memory seems reasonable and there's up to 256GB of fast SSD storage, but the Intel Silver N5000 CPU benchmarks below modern Intel Core processors.

Other positives for those using the machine on the move are a reported eight-hour battery life and relatively light weight of 1.5lb. The downside is the keyboard is unlikely to be as easy to use as on a full-size laptop.

For hooking up the Falcon to a bigger screen, there's a mini-HDMI port, and for peripherals, there is one USB Type-A and one Type-C port.

If you're not a fan of Windows 10 Home, you can choose the Linux-based OS Ubuntu instead.

Less than one day after launching on Kickstarter, the Falcon has raised almost double its $50,000 target.

The Falcon is available at various prices, depending on when you back the project. At present, the cheapest option is $399 for the 128GB SSD machine and $469 for the 256GB version, with machines expected to ship in February 2019.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • The Falcon is a 8-inch Windows 10 convertible laptop/tablet.
  • Due out next year, the machine is designed for use on the move, with a promised eight hours of battery life.

Specs

falconspecs.jpg

How Falcon compares to other recent mini-laptops.

Image: Falcon

About Nick Heath

Nick Heath is chief reporter for TechRepublic. He writes about the technology that IT decision makers need to know about, and the latest happenings in the European tech scene.

