It’s frustrating when a fax won’t go through — the good news is, there are plenty of simple troubleshooting steps you can try to get things working.

These tips can help you solve some of the most common transmission issues with fax machines, online fax services, or trying to send a fax from your computer.

Why is my fax not going through?

It could be a lot of things — that’s what someone who knows this stuff will tell you.

There is going to be one set of problems if you are using a traditional fax machine that transmits documents across the Public Switched Telephone Network, and another completely different set of potential issues if you are trying to send a fax over the internet using an online fax service or business phone system.

The good news is that some of the most common reasons a fax won’t go through are easy to solve. These fixes require near-zero technical ability, and if you do end up asking someone for help, they will be proud that you tried all these steps first.

7 simple tricks to get a fax to send

Tip 1: Check the number

Before you start trying to clean the machine or diagnose a network issue, take one last look at the number of the recipient for your fax. There’s a chance you misheard it or copied the wrong number.

There’s a chance that the organization you are trying has a new fax number and they have yet to update their website information. That happens.

And if this turns out to be the reason that your fax won’t send, count yourself lucky. Usually, when you enter the wrong number, the fax is just going to go to that number. Whatever information you were trying to fax would then be with a complete stranger.

A fax won’t send if a number is not in service, so double-check that the number is correct, and reach out to the organization for clarification if it still doesn’t work.

Tip 2: Check the settings

This is applicable to both online fax services and analog fax machines, as configuration issues are very common reasons for faxes of all kinds not to go through. If you’re not getting a confirmation page after a fax looks to be sent, or if the fax machine or service won’t initiate sending in the first place, this is likely the issue.

If you’re using an online fax service, make sure you’ve configured the service properly. Most services walk you through the setup process, but you can always go back and restart.

With an analog fax machine, make sure it’s set up according to the manual for your particular model. If you don’t have the manual, look for one online, as most manufacturers publish PDFs for easy reference.

Tip 3: Clean the fax machine

If you’re working with an analog fax machine, this is far and away the most common reason that faxes don’t send right. Fax machines are complex pieces of equipment with dozens of moving parts. If something goes wrong with any of them, it could cause an issue.

Using a fax machine that has accumulated dust and grime can interfere with its operation, so if you’re hearing clicks or grinding sounds — or if you’re experiencing frequent paper jams — you’ve probably got a cleanliness issue.

Start by checking the Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), which is the roller that feeds paper through the machine. Also inspect the corona wire, which draws the ink toner off the drum and onto the paper. Both of these parts need cleaning and routine maintenance to keep your fax machine functioning properly.

If the ADF, corona wire, or other mechanical parts appear dirty or broken upon inspection, turn off the fax machine and disconnect the power cord from the power supply before cleaning or fixing, if possible. You may need to replace these parts, or have a specialist out to service the machine.

Tip 4: Check your internet connection

A fax won’t send if the connection is unstable or unusable, so if it seems like everything is working fine, but the fax just won’t send, check your phone or internet connection.

If you’re using an analog fax machine, check all the cables and make sure they’re plugged in properly. If you don’t hear a dial tone when you pick up the phone on the fax machine, chances are something’s wrong with the phone cord or your phone service.

If you’re using an online fax service or an analog fax machine with an ATA, double-check your network. If you’re having issues with your internet, the fax won’t be able to send, so make sure your router is set up and your internet is working properly. It doesn’t have to be super fast to send a fax; it just has to be showing up with a reliable signal.

Tip 5: Make sure the other side doesn’t have voicemail on

If the person you’re trying to send a fax to has their voicemail turned on, your fax might not go through.

This is especially common if you’re trying to send a fax machine to a person or business that uses the same phone line for phone calls and for faxes, so if the fax is not showing up even though it seems to be going through fine on your side, have them check this out.

Common culprits are voicemail settings, answering machines, and sometimes modems. Basically, if anything can get to the phone before the fax machine does, the fax can’t send — and this includes humans answering the phone, so make sure the other side knows you’re sending a fax and knows not to pick up the phone.

If you’re using an analog fax machine, make sure the person on the other end doesn’t have call waiting or anonymous call screening set up on their end. Extra services like this can cause the fax to be rejected on their end, mostly in cases where your fax will be viewed as coming from an anonymous or automatically blocked number.

Similarly, if the person you’re sending the fax to has a calling menu that requires extra navigation, a fax machine won’t be able to work with that. This is also why it’s important to make sure that you’ve added all the applicable country codes or extensions to your fax number. The fax needs to be sent from one number to another without any extra clicks or beeps involved.

Tip 6: Check for privacy settings

This is applicable to both online and analog fax services.

In the case of an online service, review your settings and make sure that you haven’t accidentally changed a privacy setting that could prevent a fax from going out. You may also want to double-check to see if there are any extra steps you need to take before sending your fax.

For instance, some services may make you check a box or add an acknowledgment that the information you’re sending is protected by HIPAA, confidential, and so on.

Tip 7: Check your ATA

If you’re using an Analog Telephone Adapter (ATA) to send faxes via the internet, it’s worth double-checking all your connections and device setups to make sure that everything is working as it should.

Is it plugged in? If you’re not seeing lights or hearing a dial tone, this is likely the issue, which is an easy fix.

If the ATA has power, check the other cables for any damage or wear, and then make sure everything’s plugged in both securely and in the right place:

Ethernet cable connects the WAN or LAN socket on the ATA to your router.

Phone cable (RJ11) connects the fax socket on the ATA to your fax machine

This is about the limit of what a visual inspection of an ATA can tell you about not being able to send a fax.

What more can you do when a fax won’t send?

I would ask for help, unless you understand computer networks and telecommunications technology.

If this fax is urgent, try using an online fax service. Sign up for an online service or download an app and you can start faxing from any device with an internet connection. Here’s how to send a fax from your iPhone. It works for Android, too. Or your computer. Or tablet. It’s easy.

That’s what I would do, if I really had to send a fax. In the case where I needed to fax an original document with a physical signature, I would find the nearest print and ship service with a fax machine.

For less urgent matters, you can order a fax modem, which plugs into a computer and allows it to send faxes. Fax modems used to be built-in, but it’s rare for devices made these days.

If you have IT support, fantastic, humor them with a fax question. If not, reach out to the vendor, your internet or phone provider, your fax service, or your friend who knows about computers.

At this point, you have ruled out all the easy fixes. From here it might be the type of firewall you are using, a misconfigured fax server, a random SD-WAN or V-LAN issue, or a broken machine. It could be none of those things. If you know how to troubleshoot these areas, good luck. If not, find someone who does.