Our picks for the top Amazon Cyber Week deals to ease the stress of those who work from home.

It’s time for deals, and Amazon is no stranger to the event. Although Cyber Monday has passed us by, there are still bargains to be had. If you are the work-from-home type, there are some pieces of technology and other items that can help make your daily life a bit easier.

SEE: Home video setup: What you need to look and sound professional (TechRepublic Premium)

When you work from home, you are often responsible for supplying your home office with the things needed to help you get the job done. Even though some companies do offer a reimbursement plan for outfitting your office, you can’t count on that fact. You’re going to want to find some deals.

I’ve combed through the Amazon Cyber Week deals and found a few items I think would help to ease the stress of working from home. Let’s get to the bargains.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless Headphones Headphones are a must for working from home. You’re going to experience times when there’s too much noise in the house and you can’t concentrate on the task at hand. When those times come, you’ll be glad you picked up a pair of JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless Headphones. These in-ear earbuds include 10mm drivers to deliver JBL’s Pure Bass Sound. These are active noise canceling with Smart Ambient technology so you can hear more of what you want and less of what you don’t. With four mics for phone calls, those on the other end of your calls will find the sound quality to be quite impressive. You’ll get up to 40 hours of battery life from a single charge, and eight hours when noise canceling is enabled. These buds are IPX4 water-resistant and sweatproof. The regular price is $99.95, but the Cyber Week deal price is only $49.95. Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 15 F515 Laptop If work has supplied you with a sub-standard laptop, or you’re having to use your own, you might want to consider purchasing a work-specific device so there’s no chance you’ll confuse your personal with your business data. Although this ASUS VivoBook 15 F515 might be a bit on the low end for specs, this deal is quite good. This laptop includes Windows 11 in S Mode, an 11th Gen Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The display is a 15″ full HD NanoEdge vIPS with an 83% screen-to-body ratio with anti-glare coating. You’ll also enjoy a full-sized backlit keyboard. So long as you’re not crunching big numbers, this laptop should serve you well. One thing to keep in mind is that the laptop does not have an ethernet port, so you will only be able to use it via Wi-Fi. The Cyber Week deal price is only $331.95, down from $449.99. That’s a steal hard to pass up. Amazon

ROMOSS 30000mAh Power Bank Sense 8+, 18W PD USB C Portable Charger Winter is fast approaching, and that means snow and ice. If you live in a location like mine, you know that could easily lead to power outages. If you’re working from home, the possibility of losing power is a reality, and unless you have a backup generator, losing power means losing work. To avoid such an outcome, you can also use a power bank to keep your phone and tablets charged. With such a power source available, you could at least get by for a few hours. The ROMOSS 30000 mAh power bank has a 30000 milliamp-hours capacity, so you can get plenty of worry-free power to your devices. This device can charge a phone to capacity 12 times and includes three different charging ports — one Micro USB, one lightning and one USB-C. It takes approximately 11 hours to achieve a full charge on the device, but it does include a Fast Charge feature that will get you to 80% charge in just 35 minutes. The power bank can be charged with any cable that fits into the three ports. T The regular price for the ROMOSS 30000 Power Bank is $39.99, but there’s a 20% Cyber Week coupon that can be applied at checkout. Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha S - PC Gaming Headset Sometimes a pair of earbuds just isn’t enough, especially when you’re doing a lot of Zoom meetings where you need to hear and be heard with excellent clarity. Should that sound like your situation, you might consider the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset. This headphones and mic combo features custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 surround sound, bass adjustment sliders, game and chat balance, an aluminum frame, an advanced audio control mixer, a detachable noise-canceling microphone and a braided cable to last for years. These headphones include an internal battery for power which will get you up to 30 hours of use from a single three hour charge. This headset can be used either wired or wireless, with a wireless range of up to 20 meters. The headphone sensitivity is -20 dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz) and the frequency response ranges from 15 Hz – 20 kHz. The regular price for the HyperX Alpha S is $129.99, but the Cyber Week deal is only $69.99. Amazon

KERDOM Breathable Mesh Desk Chair Unless you use a standing desk, you’re going to be sitting a lot. If you don’t already have a comfortable desk chair, you should seriously consider investing in one to save your back and the rest of your body. This KERDOM ergonomic office chair includes breathable mesh, lumbar support, flip-up arms and a swiveling adjustable height. You’ll also enjoy a tilt lock functionality to change the angle of the seat and silencer casters for smooth movement. The KERDOM chair is made from alloy steel and polyurethane. The chair can be purchased in black, yellow, gray, light blue or white. Assembly is simple and can accommodate many heights. If you’re looking for an economical, ergonomic chair for your home office, you’d be hard-pressed to beat this deal. The regular price is $149.99, but the Cyber Week deal knocks it down 20% to $119.99. Amazon

Conclusion

There you go: Five deals on work-from-home technology that can help make your job easier, more reliable and even a bit more comfortable.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.