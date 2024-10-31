A fixed VoIP number is directly associated with a physical address unlike a non-fixed VoIP number, which is tied to a user instead.

Getting a fixed VoIP number generally costs more than a non-fixed number. That’s because your VoIP provider must verify your address and comply with local regulations. While the cost varies depending on your provider and package, you’ll likely pay a higher monthly rate for fixed VoIP services.

When you can quickly get a non-fixed number that costs less and does much the same thing, why would you choose a fixed number? Let’s dig in.

Six advantages with fixed VoIP

1. Increased trust

Fixed VoIP is tied to a known location and significantly boosts your credibility for that reason. Criminals and sketchy businesses wouldn’t do that. Only someone that expects to be held accountable is going to make calls from a known location that’s been verified by a VoIP phone service provider.

This is particularly critical when dealing with sectors where trust isn’t just a virtue but a necessity, like banking and financial services. Companies in those sectors often block non-fixed VoIP numbers for security or regulatory reasons.

Fixed VoIP supports more accurate caller identification by associating each number with a specific, registered address. This makes it easier for clients and partners to confirm the origin of calls, reducing the chances of impersonation or spoofing caller ID — both are common fraud tactics.

For potential clients, the physical tie of fixed VoIP to a specific location reinforces a company’s credibility. It signals that the business is established and accountable, which is especially reassuring in regulated industries where compliance, transparency, and security are critical.

This added level of trust can enhance customer confidence, making them more likely to engage with a company they see as reliable and secure.

2. Enhanced security

Anchoring fixed VoIP numbers to physical addresses makes it easier for callers to trace VoIP calls. It also makes calling more secure by warding off security threats and data breaches.

If your business handles sensitive or confidential information, this kind of VoIP security isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s a must-have.

Non-fixed VoIP numbers can be accessed from any internet connection, increasing the risk of unauthorized access. Their mobility makes them more susceptible to hacking, especially if users connect over unsecured networks, like airports and coffee shops.

With fixed VoIP, you don’t really open the door to these potential attacks. The fixed geographical location simplifies identity verification for fixed numbers and is much harder for scammers to exploit.

3. Simplified compliance

Dealing with compliance issues can take up a lot of time. Fixed VoIP numbers make it easier to comply with various levels of regulation. Their fixed nature fits perfectly into frameworks that mandate reliable location data for emergency services and other legal requirements.

This is especially useful when working with heavily regulated industries and where compliance with emergency services and legal requirements is non-negotiable.

The ability to quickly meet these regulatory demands reduces the administrative burden on your team. It ensures you can serve clients without running into legal challenges, particularly those in sectors with strict compliance standards.

4. Professional image

A fixed number conveys the idea of stability and establishment, which is critical for cultivating a professional image. Whether you are calling from a fixed or non-fixed number is captured in the call details records of a phone system and presented to users.

The initial impression created by this information is encouraging (especially compared to just showing up as UNKNOWN or RESTRICTED), but it also helps build market authority and trust with clients or partners. It signals to the market that you’re not just a temporary setup but a serious, dedicated operation with a long-term vision.

It may seem like I am overegging this, but getting a fixed line is a concrete way to show people that you are a real business that’s accountable. That matters.

5. Increased administrator control

Fixed numbers give you more control over your caller ID and CNAM database updates. That means you can ensure that every outbound call you make accurately reflects your brand. That’s another key part of maintaining a professional image and ensuring your brand consistently aligns with your company values and core messaging.

Non-fixed VoIP numbers often lack the same level of control and customization as fixed VoIP numbers. This used to be more true than it is today, where modern cloud PBX and business phone systems give administrators centralized control of fixed and non-fixed numbers.

But there are usually other capabilities bundled into the service. Features like virtual meetings, online fax, and third-party integrations can easily mess up caller ID presentation and create call management issues.

6. Reliable emergency services

In emergencies, every second counts and the ability to quickly locate the caller can be life-saving. A fixed VoIP number gives precise location information, which is mission-critical when lives are at stake.

This accuracy ensures emergency response teams can be dispatched swiftly and efficiently to the caller’s location.

With non-fixed VoIP, there is no location information to go on, which is going to delay the emergency response.

Four drawbacks with fixed VoIP

If it’s up to me, I am going to select a non-fixed VoIP number unless I absolutely need to get a fixed one. That’s because there are some significant drawbacks with fixed VoIP, and many of the benefits I outlined above aren’t as important when you are running remote companies and online businesses.

1. Higher costs

A fixed VoIP number costs more than a non-fixed one. First, there are increased setup costs because your provider has to verify the physical address linked to your number. This verification isn’t just a formality. It’s a crucial step that ensures the credibility and reliability of your business communication. And vendors don’t do this for free.

Monthly subscription rates tend to be higher for fixed VoIP numbers. That’s due to their premium features like enhanced security and the ability to easily integrate with local emergency services.

If your business operations require international calling, these calls tend to be more expensive when made from fixed VoIP, which must use the local number to dial out. Non-fixed VoIP doesn’t have a local number constraint, and could be a lot cheaper.

Ultimately it will depend on your provider and contract, so if calling other countries is critical, keep VoIP costs down by finding a provider that offers cheap international rates. You can shop around and find a good deal.

2. Complex porting process

Having your number tied to a physical address does wonders for your credibility but introduces some challenges if you’re operating a high-growth business.

For one thing, if you decide to move the office, you’ll have to navigate a series of complications or additional hoops to transfer your fixed VoIP number to a new location. Porting a fixed number isn’t impossible in all circumstances, but it’s slower and more complex than porting a non-fixed number, all things being equal.

That process can limit your operational flexibility, particularly if you’re in the midst of growing, relocating, or managing a remote workforce. It’s a trade-off between the stability a fixed number offers and the agility you might need to adapt to new opportunities or challenges.

3. Slow setup

The setup process for a fixed VoIP number isn’t terribly complex, but it is slow, especially compared to setting up a non-fixed VoIP number, which you can do in a few minutes.

With fixed VoIP, the provider will have to verify your address verification and comply with any state or local regulations to ensure your communication setup is credible and legal. For many small businesses or startups, this requirement means either dedicating valuable internal resources, like your IT team, to get the job done — or hiring an external contractor.

And even if you do it all yourself, it’s still time you have to spend where you or your team isn’t making calls.

4. Limited business presence

Choosing a fixed VoIP number links your caller ID to a physical address, which can pose a challenge if you’re working to broaden your market reach.

People tend to trust calls from their local area more. With fixed VoIP numbers, the digits on caller ID screens will reflect your geographic location — not your prospective customer’s.

This can be a challenge when working to establish a solid market presence and build trust with people in diverse locations, particularly where prospects prefer buying from local businesses. A lot of people simply block calls and texts from unfamiliar numbers.

So if you plan to expand into new markets and engage with a broader customer base anytime soon, a fixed VoIP number might not be the best choice.

Should you go with a fixed VoIP number?

I wouldn’t overthink it. That’s my advice. If you really need the benefits that come with a fixed VoIP number, then the tradeoffs are worth it.

If those benefits aren’t critical for your business, then just get a non-fixed number.

With fixed VoIP numbers, you get increased trust, greater security, simplified compliance, a more professional image, operational independence and the reliability you need for working with emergency services clients.

These advantages will check all the boxes if you serve sectors where credibility, data security, and compliance are top priorities.

But the higher costs, longer setup processes, and decreased flexibility are real drawbacks. If there isn’t a legal, security, or business case for getting a fixed VoIP number, why would you?