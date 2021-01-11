Fossil fuels interest at CES 2021 with new smartwatch additions to three product lines

New Wear OS by Google smartwatches from Michael Kors, Skagen Denmark, and Fossil offer an array of new features.

Even those with a grudging interest in fashion may want to take time to check out the new additions to the smartwatches produced by the Fossil Group, which were rolled out Monday at CES 2021. Fossil has been involved in the evolution of the smartwatch and in 2003 introduced the Wrist PDA (which ran the Palm OS with 8 MB of RAM and 4 MB of flash memory).

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch

Leading the latest from Fossil is the Gen 5 LTE smartwatch, which allows the wearer to make or take phone calls anywhere with 4G cellular connectivity, exclusive to Verizon customers. It operates on Wear OS by Google.

Retailing at $349, the 1.28" round watch comes with a strap, a quick-start guide, and a magnetic USB charger. It's available in black or pink.

The Gen 5 LTE provides calls, texts, or workouts with LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Users can send messages when away from phones, as well as untethered GPS in workouts, routing, and more.

A newly added four smart battery modes extend the smartwatch's battery for what Fossil said are multiple days.

Hands-free, wearers can hear responses from Google Assistant and also listen to music with Gen 5 LTE's speaker. Added storage (8 GB) allows for more apps, content, and music downloads with better performance and speed than previous models.

Tech specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon WearTM 3100 Platform Powered with Wear OS by Google Cellular (powered by Verizon)

Speaker

Smart battery modes

8 GB total storage

1 GB RAM

Heart rate sensor

NFC Payments — Available in select countries Untethered GPS

Wireless syncing

Rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%) Magnetic charging

310 mAh battery capacity

Bluetoothand Wi-Fi connectivity Microphone

Audible alerts

Water resistant/swimproof (up to 3ATM) Altimeter

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light

LED flashlight

Music control and storage

Calendar alerts

Social watch faces and customizable dials Weather

Pre-installed applications including Spotify, Noonlight, and Cardiogram

The Fossil Gen 5's release date is TBD.

The Jorn Hybrid HR, a smartwatch from Skagen Denmark

The latest smartwatch from Skagen is designed for someone who wants the functionality of a smartwatch, but also wants a traditional style profile.

Available in five different versions, all at $195 retail, the customizable Jorn Hybrid focuses on health and wellness tracking.

The case is available in two sizes, 42 mm or 38 mm. The dial can be updated or set to wearers' most commonly used alerts. Functions can be assigned to buttons through the smartwatch's always-on display.

The Jorn has a heart-rate sensor to keep track of wellness and activity, as it tracks steps, distance, calories, sleep, and personal goals. It has auto-workout detection, which tracks step frequency and velocity of movement, and automatically starts and ends workouts.

It charges in less than an hour, doesn't need nightly plug-ins and the "battery keeps going for days [an estimated two weeks or more]," Fossil's promotional material noted.

Jorn can be coordinated with friends, issuing and accepting fitness challenges with real-time progress training.

Tech specs:

Skagen Smartwatches work with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Supported features may vary between countries with compatibility subject to change.

2+ Weeks Battery Life (Depending on usage) E-ink Display

Activity and Sleep Tracking

Custom Goal Tracking

Auto Workout Detection Custom Watch Faces Integrated Heart Rate Sensor Workout Modes

Connected GPS

Automatic Time Zones

Music Control

Notifications and App Alerts Real-Time Weather

Alarm

Timer

Stopwatch

Front Light for Low Light Visibility Water Resistant 3ATM Accelerometer

Rapid Charging (50 minutes to 80%) Bluetooth Connectivity

The Skagen Jorn Hybrid will be available on Jan. 26

The Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci and MKGO smartwatches

If you are a don't-mean-a-thing-if-it-ain't-got-that-bling person, the latest from Michael Kors Access, the Gen 5E Darci may be right for you. Like the Skagen Jorn watch, the Darci has a programmable health and fitness focus. Wear OS by Google technology allows health and wellness-related tracking, a built-in speaker for Bluetooth-enabled calls (not available in China), and contactless NFC payment capabilities.

For the less-inclined to sparkle, there is the Michael Kors Access Gen 5E MKGO smartwatch, with a silicone strap which takes the bling down a notch and provides more of a sporty vibe. It offers four battery modes, including a multiday battery mode. Wearers can get answers from Google Assistant, set sound alerts for notifications, and play music.

Additionally, Gen 5E can track sleep, steps, or estimated heart rate. This year's model includes a new Phone Tile and contact avatars, quick access to ongoing call status, previous call history, and both Android and iPhone users can continue to answer tethered calls.

Updates include custom profile creation and a simplified design for easier readability. The new tracker shows an estimation of cardio fitness using resting heart rate and user biometrics (age, gender, weight) to display an approximated overall fitness level over time.

It can be connected to third-party apps (like Spotify), and is equipped with the Wear OS by Google technology, so purchases can be made with Google Pay (Alipay available in China. Google Pay available in select countries.) Google Assistant can manage daily tasks, plan the day, and answer questions. (*Tiko Assistant available in China; Google Assistant available in select languages and countries.)

Google Fit can help users' motivation to hit fitness goals. (*TicHealth available in China.) The watches retail for $350 (Darci) and $250 (Gen 5E MKGO Smartwatch) and will available this spring.

