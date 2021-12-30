From start to finish: What can you do with a Linux server?

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Your Linux server is powerful — but are you taking advantage of all it has to offer? Top contributor Jack Wallen developed the "From start to finish series" to help you make the most of the OS.

Linux is one of the most popular (and powerful) operating systems that exist today. Why the Linux loyalty? There are many reasons. For starters, it's free and open source software that's stable, secure and flexible.

According to the most recent data, 90% of all public clouds run on Linux. And if you're here, you've chosen to take advantage of the operating system too.

An operating system that can do what Linux can is sure to be complex, and it has a steep learning curve. Luckily, lots of support is available to guide you.

The TechRepublic Premium "From start to finish" series explores the various things you can do with a Linux server. Better yet, it explains these concepts in detail, from beginning to end, without skipping any steps. Penned by our very own Linux expert, Jack Wallen, these resources are invaluable to getting the most out of the operating system.

Note: These resources explain many concepts, but they don't dive into the installation of Linux. We will assume that you're already up and running and ready to move forward inside the platform.

How to host multiple websites on Linux with Apache Do you want to host a website for company information plus an e-commerce site? Do you need to host both a public website and an internal one for your organization? You can make either scenario happen within the same hardware via Linux and Apache. This resource explains the process of hosting multiple websites on a single server using the Apache web browser. Apache is free and open source web server software enabling you to deploy websites to the internet. And it's the most commonly used web server on the Linux operating system. TechRepublic Premium

How to create a database server on Linux to be used on remote machines Many platforms depend on databases to work, including your cloud tools, content management systems (CMSes), your HRM software — even your in-house applications and prebuilt tools. As a result, you need to know how to deploy a database server. In this walk-through, we explain the entire process of installing a database, configuring the database for remote access, creating new databases and giving users access. TechRepublic Premium

How to deploy an LDAP server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) allows for the querying of a directory service over a network, making it useful for things like authentication. Using an LDAP server, users can log into their accounts from any machine on your internal network. But LDAP can do more than just authenticate desktops. You can also use it to validate usernames and passwords via Docker, Jenkins, Kubernetes, OpenVPN and Samba. This guide will walk you through installing OpenLDAP on Ubuntu Server 20.04, setting up a management GUI and getting computers to authenticate to the server. TechRepublic Premium

How to deploy an application with Kubernetes Kubernetes describes itself as "a portable, extensible, open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services, that facilitates both declarative configuration and automation." As you might guess, it takes serious admin expertise and developer skills to get the most from the technology. However, the result is an application capable of auto-scaling, preventing you from needing to manually provision resources when your needs change. In this resource, we'll walk you through the process of deploying the Kubernetes cluster. Then, we'll explain how to deploy an app to the cluster and connecting to that app from your LAN. TechRepublic Premium

How to use Git on Linux Git is the most popular version control system, loved by developers in all industries and used for projects of all sizes. It tracks changes made to code, which makes it an invaluable tool for developers who are collaborating on projects. And luckily, Git was developed specifically for the Linux operating system. While Linux and Git work seamlessly together, the installation and use of the tool can be a bit challenging for new users. In this resource, you'll learn how to use Git, from installation to pulling changes from the remote repository. We'll cover how to create a local repository, how to add files, how to commit and push files, how to connect Git to a Github remote repository and more. It's the only guide you need to take full advantage of everything Git has to offer. TechRepublic Premium







