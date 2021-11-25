Get 1,000 hours of cybersecurity training for $21 this Black Friday

Stay up to date for a lifetime with this cybersecurity training bundle with more than 1,000 hours of instruction.

Image: Jaiz Anuar/Shutterstock

Cybersecurity is one of the most important growing industries in IT. With that importance comes a steep learning curve and a competitive job market. You can start your cybersecurity education at a sprint with Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Cyber Security Training Lifetime Access on sale for $20.70 (normally $999) with coupon code BFSAVE70 for Black Friday.

The Infosec4TC Platinum Membership gives you access to all of the learning material you need to become an expert in cyber security. It packs 90 full courses into one bundle for you to choose from, starting with general introductions to concepts and moving into specific skills intended for different niches in the field. These 90 courses represent more than 1,000 hours of instruction, but there's no time limit for you to complete them. All course materials are yours for life, so the only person deciding the pace of your training is you.

With this bundle, you get access to 90 existing courses, every new course that will be added in the future and you get to see the latest exam questions for some tests you may have to take. From your student portal, you can get extra course materials, updates, certifications and one free session of career consulting and planning.

Choose from courses relevant to your interests, career goals and knowledge gaps. If you haven't had a chance to study ethical hacking or coding with Python, you could take a course like "Hacking using Python From A to Z" or "The Complete Ethical Hacker Course." If you want to study the basics, you could start with a course like "GSEC Certification—Security Essentials." There's something to study at every level of expertise, and more are added frequently.

Get the Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Cyber Security Training Lifetime Access for $20.70 (normally $999) with coupon code BFSAVE70 for Black Friday. Note: This coupon code is good through Dec. 5, 2021.

Prices subject to change.