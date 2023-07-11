Critically acclaimed Setapp provides a curated list of apps to suit pretty much every need, and you’ll be able to access them all for one affordable price.

Everyone knows Macs are well suited to productivity — provided they have the right apps installed, that is. This is why people have been flocking to get the Setapp Personal Mac Plan. And since you can get a one-year subscription on sale, it’s more cost-effective than ever.

Setapp is just the ticket for anyone who wants to jumpstart their workflow. It provides access to a huge curated list of over 240 different Mac apps, all of which can be downloaded and installed for free. There are apps to suit practically every need, so this one purchase may be the only app cost you’ll need to spend money on this whole year.

Whether you need to get your schedule in order, better manage your tasks or figure out your personal finances, you’ll find an app to help you do each with a great deal of efficiency. There are even apps that’ll help you maintain your Mac so it remains in tip-top shape for longer.

And if you shudder at the thought of having to search through an enormous list to find the one app you need, fear not. Setapp features an app recommendation system so you’ll easily find what you need for your specific task. Plus, there are no in-app purchases or ads, so you can use each app without the usual distractions to which we’ve unfortunately become accustomed.

If you need access to apps but don’t want to spend a small fortune on each one, then Setapp is a great money-saving option. It’s received positively glowing reviews from the likes of CNBC, TechCrunch and 9to5Mac. Since it’s currently offered with savings of over $34 off the regular price, now’s a perfect time to get it.

Get the Setapp Personal Mac Plan: 1-Year Subscription for just $84.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.