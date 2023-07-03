Remove junk, old caches, and unwanted apps with a click with CleanMyMac X, a powerful tool for restoring your Apple machine to full speed.

Achieving better productivity is a goal for pretty much every business. In most cases, managers look to staff to find efficiencies. But what if you could speed things up with a click? That’s the idea behind CleanMyMac X. This powerful utility removes hidden junk on any Apple desktop, restoring your machine to full speed. It’s an instant productivity upgrade.

You may not think of hardware as the main cause of your productivity drain. But the truth is that every computer gradually gets slower over time. Add a few extra seconds to every operation, and you can find yourself losing an hour a week.

One key reason why computers become slower is that they gradually get filled with junk — such as oversized caches, unused apps, and unwanted localization files.

CleanMyMac X lets you remove all these files with a couple of clicks. It can also hunt down large files in your downloads folder, clear your browsing history, and remove the clutter that lurks in Mail, iTunes, and Photos.

The features don’t stop there. CleanMyMac X protects your digital security by automatically scanning your system for malware, adware, ransomware, and other threats.

The app is really easy to use, and smart enough to figure out which files are junk. If you prefer to take control yourself, the built-in assistant can guide you through the process of cleaning your hard drive.

As featured by MacStore and iMore, this powerful utility has a rating of 4.6/5 stars on the Mac App Store. Meanwhile, TechRadar gave the app an impressive 4.5/5 stars in a recent review.

