Need to be able to work from anywhere without compromising on security or speed? Getflix Smart DNS & VPN has you covered.

If you travel for business, you should use a VPN to help you stay secure when you’re using public Wi-Fi. But, you can’t use a VPN that’s going to slow down your browsing and throttle your traffic. Getflix Smart DNS & VPN is a great solution for business professionals.

Unlike other VPN services, Getflix doesn’t use complex VPNs or tunnels; instead, it uses DNS to reroute only connections of interest to overseas servers, so you can bypass geographic restrictions and continue to browse at top speeds. This way, when you’re traveling abroad, you can access your preferred streaming services no matter where you are.

Getflix is SSL-secured with 256-bit encryption to completely protect your traffic when you’re browsing. Additionally, it won’t log, analyze, inspect or archive any of your data, so you truly remain anonymous.

Setting up the VPN takes just a matter of seconds, whether you’re using a computer, mobile device, smart TV, console or something else. Getflix is an extremely flexible solution to help you stay efficient and safe when you’re working on the internet anywhere in the world.

When you’re working remotely, you need a reliable VPN. Getflix Smart DNS & VPN can be that solution. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $49, which is 90% off $540.

Prices and availability are subject to change.