Glassdoor and Indeed merge job listings and employer reviews into a premium package

The two job sites want to make it easier for companies to find the best candidates.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glassdoor and Indeed announced today that they are joining forces to make it easier for employers to reach as many potential employees as possible. Employers will now be able to reach job seekers on both platforms through Indeed job advertising products. Also, in the fall, employers will be able to access reviews and ratings from both Glassdoor and Indeed within the Glassdoor Employer Center.

Glassdoor CEO, Christian Sutherland-Wong, said the sister companies developed this special offering to make it easier to find quality candidates.

"The combined strength of our two brands will help employers tell their story and hire quality candidates at scale easier," Sutherland-Wong said.

Beginning this fall, employers will be able to access reviews and ratings from both Glassdoor and Indeed within the Glassdoor Employer Center.

SEE: IT job and salary guide: Highest tech salaries, top-paying cities, and compensation-boosting tips (TechRepublic Premium)

Some employers are turning to virtual job fairs to attract employees, as NF Mendoza wrote on TechRepublic. R. Dallon Adams shared advice from CareerBuilder about how to stand out from the competition at virtual career fairs.

Mark Samuels on ZDNet talked to managers and IT leaders about how to attract employees:

Make your work compelling and your workplace exciting

Create a wide pool of talent so you can find people with a great attitude

Recruit selectively for roles that will make a difference to your organization

Reach beyond the enterprise firewall and develop innovative partnerships

SEE: COVID-19 workplace policy (TechRepublic Premium)

TechRepublic's NF Mendoza also rounded up the top 20 WFH jobs with salaries of more than $100,000. The top IT roles in that list are:

DevSecOps engineer, Jobspring Partners, Boston: $130,000-$150,000

Machine learning engineer at Triplebyte, San Francisco: $150,000-$250,000

Mendix developer at Jobot, US: $120,000

Oracle apex developer at Piper Enterprise Solutions, Durham, NC: $120,000-$155,000

Security engineer at Shogun, global: $105,000-$155,000

Senior analyst, customer retention at Beacon Hill Staffing Group, Boston: $120,000

Senior full-stack software engineer at Workbridge Associates, Bala Cynwyd, PA: $130,000

About 117,000 IT professionals in the US have lost their jobs since March, according to the latest government employment data. In an early July report, Glassdoor analyzed employer job posting activity in June and found that 31% of employers posted new openings since the start of the month and 33% reduced job postings during the same timeframe. The research company said this suggests a stronger recovery for larger companies.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see