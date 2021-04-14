Glassdoor: Tech industry interns can make more than $8,000 a month

16 of the top 25 highest-paying internships are in technology on the list compiled by Glassdoor's economic research team.

"Intern" is no longer dismissive code for someone who's just learned to make cold brew just the way the big boss likes it. Today's intern, notably in technology, can mean a proper apprenticeship—one that not only pays, but pays well. The top three tech companies pay interns more than $8,000 per month or $96,000 per year, according to data gathered by Glassdoor's economic research team between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. On the list of the 25 Highest Paying Internships for 2021, more than half of the highest paying internships are in the technology industry; of the 25, 16 are in tech.

NVIDIA, a computer hardware and software company which came in second among Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2021, offers the highest monthly salary at $8,811.

25 Highest Paying Internships for 2021

1. NVIDIA

Median Monthly Pay: $8,811

2. Facebook

Median Monthly Pay: $8,023

3. LinkedIn

Median Monthly Pay: $8,009

4. Amazon

Median Monthly Pay: $7,954

5. Salesforce

Median Monthly Pay: $7,710

6. Capital One

Median Monthly Pay: $7,530

7. Microsoft

Median Monthly Pay: $7,366

8. Uber

Median Monthly Pay: $7,353

9. Google

Median Monthly Pay: $7,129

10. ExxonMobil

Median Monthly Pay: $7,018

11. Apple

Median Monthly Pay: $6,917

12. Intuit

Median Monthly Pay: $6,749

13. BlackRock

Median Monthly Pay: $6,684

14. American Express

Median Monthly Pay: $6,622

15. VMware

Median Monthly Pay: $6,463

16. PayPal

Median Monthly Pay: $6,359

17. Qualcomm

Median Monthly Pay: $6,355

18. JP Morgan

Median Monthly Pay: $6,250

19. Citi

Median Monthly Pay: $6,043

20. Goldman Sachs

Median Monthly Pay: $6,008

21. MathWorks

Median Monthly Pay: $5,905

22. Adobe

Median Monthly Pay: $5,875

23. Marathon Petroleum

Median Monthly Pay: $5,512

24. Tesla *Hiring Surge*

Median Monthly Pay: $5,348

25. Cisco Systems

Median Monthly Pay: $5,347

"The past year presented unique challenges for college students and recent graduates trying to gain valuable internship experience, with many employers making the difficult decision to pause hiring or even cut internships," said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor economic data scientist in a company press release.

"Fortunately, the labor market is seeing signs of recovery, presenting opportunities for workers early in their careers to not only find internships at top companies, but also earn a hefty paycheck, especially in those industries where it's notoriously difficult to hire, like tech and finance," she said. "Internship programs are critical tools for employers to fill their early talent pipelines and, in this age of remote work, many are willing to pay top dollar for interns, no matter where they are based."

