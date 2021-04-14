Glassdoor: Tech industry interns can make more than $8,000 a month

16 of the top 25 highest-paying internships are in technology on the list compiled by Glassdoor's economic research team.
"Intern" is no longer dismissive code for someone who's just learned to make cold brew just the way the big boss likes it. Today's intern, notably in technology, can mean a proper apprenticeship—one that not only pays, but pays well. The top three tech companies pay interns more than $8,000 per month or $96,000 per year, according to data gathered by Glassdoor's economic research team between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. On the list of the 25 Highest Paying Internships for 2021, more than half of the highest paying internships are in the technology industry; of the 25, 16 are in tech.
NVIDIA, a computer hardware and software company which came in second among Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2021, offers the highest monthly salary at $8,811.
25 Highest Paying Internships for 2021
1. NVIDIA
Median Monthly Pay: $8,811
2. Facebook
Median Monthly Pay: $8,023
3. LinkedIn
Median Monthly Pay: $8,009
4. Amazon
Median Monthly Pay: $7,954
5. Salesforce
Median Monthly Pay: $7,710
6. Capital One
Median Monthly Pay: $7,530
7. Microsoft
Median Monthly Pay: $7,366
8. Uber
Median Monthly Pay: $7,353
9. Google
Median Monthly Pay: $7,129
10. ExxonMobil
Median Monthly Pay: $7,018
11. Apple
Median Monthly Pay: $6,917
12. Intuit
Median Monthly Pay: $6,749
13. BlackRock
Median Monthly Pay: $6,684
14. American Express
Median Monthly Pay: $6,622
15. VMware
Median Monthly Pay: $6,463
16. PayPal
Median Monthly Pay: $6,359
17. Qualcomm
Median Monthly Pay: $6,355
18. JP Morgan
Median Monthly Pay: $6,250
19. Citi
Median Monthly Pay: $6,043
20. Goldman Sachs
Median Monthly Pay: $6,008
21. MathWorks
Median Monthly Pay: $5,905
22. Adobe
Median Monthly Pay: $5,875
23. Marathon Petroleum
Median Monthly Pay: $5,512
24. Tesla *Hiring Surge*
Median Monthly Pay: $5,348
25. Cisco Systems
Median Monthly Pay: $5,347
"The past year presented unique challenges for college students and recent graduates trying to gain valuable internship experience, with many employers making the difficult decision to pause hiring or even cut internships," said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor economic data scientist in a company press release.
"Fortunately, the labor market is seeing signs of recovery, presenting opportunities for workers early in their careers to not only find internships at top companies, but also earn a hefty paycheck, especially in those industries where it's notoriously difficult to hire, like tech and finance," she said. "Internship programs are critical tools for employers to fill their early talent pipelines and, in this age of remote work, many are willing to pay top dollar for interns, no matter where they are based."
