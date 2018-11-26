Good news, programmers: There will be 253,000 new software developer jobs by 2026

Developers continue to be one of the fastest-growing and most in-demand tech professions, according to a new report from The Knowledge Academy. By 2026, more than 253,000 new software developer roles will be created—the most for any job in tech.

America will see major growth for tech-related roles in non-tech industries, including finance, consulting, and retail, the report found. But many traditional roles remain dominant as technology continues to develop.

The Knowledge Academy analyzed data from Glassdoor to determine the 15 US jobs expected to grow the most by 2026. The results were as follows:

Home health and professional care aides (1.8 million jobs) Waiters, food service workers, and cooks (907,700 jobs) Registered nurses (437,000 jobs) Software developers (253,400 jobs) Janitors and cleaners (233,000 jobs) Operations managers (205,900 jobs) Medical assistants (184,600 jobs) Nursing assistants (164,000 jobs) Construction laborers (153,300 jobs) Accountants and auditors (140,300 jobs) Marketing analysts (136,000 jobs) Customer service representatives (136,000 jobs) Landscapers (123,300 jobs) Truck drivers (113,800 jobs) Maintenance and repair workers (112,700 jobs)

While many workers fear the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation and the impact of these technologies on jobs, at this point, those technologies are aiding many people in traditional positions rather than replacing them, according to the report.

"Despite the evolution of technology, it seems the demand for more traditional positions will not be disappearing anytime soon," the report stated.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

By 2026, some 253,400 more software developer jobs will be created. — The Knowledge Academy, 2018

The fastest-growing jobs by 2026 include home health aides, waiters, registered nurses, and developers. — The Knowledge Academy, 2018

