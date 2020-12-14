Google down: Major outage affecting Gmail, YouTube, Nest and other sites

A major outage is currently affecting many Google websites and services including Gmail, Youtube and Nest.

Google services and websites like YouTube, Gmail, Nest, and Google.com are suffering a major outage. The problems appear to have started around 6:30 AM ET on Monday, December 14, 2020. Downdetector and Google Workspace dashboard show just how widespread the outage is.

TechRepublic has reached out to Google for a statement, but have not heard back as of publication. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes in.