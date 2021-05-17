Google I/O 2021 on May 18-20 is virtual and free for everyone. Here's how and when to watch it

Google's annual developer's conference this week will include sessions on Android 12, ChromeOS, Firebase, Flutter and TensorFlow.

Google I/O 2021 kicks off at 1 pm ET on Tuesday with a two-hour keynote, and the three-day virtual event is free to everyone. There's an official schedule for keynotes and breakout sessions and all you need to do to sign up is to log into your Google account and register for the event.

The event can be watched online at Google's website.

There are keynotes with top Google executives, such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, learning workshops such as "Create your first Tile in Wear," ask me anything sessions where registered attendees can talk to Google experts in interactive sessions, on demand sessions where people can watch various content, meetups where you can interact with others in your field, product demos and more. There's even a virtual sandbox for registered attendees to experience new Google products. There are three days filled with events, and each day can be accessed on the main Google I/O schedule.

ZDNet's Larry Dignan reports that this year's conference will include a focus on interface changes with Android 12, Jetpack Compose, ChromeOS, development tools to enable voice shortcuts in apps, developer monetization model and privacy, TensorFlow advances and machine learning, as well as Material Design advances.

Last year's Google I/O was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 Google I/O was the last in-person developer's conference that Google held, and it was at the Shoreline Amphitheater near the company's Mountain View, California headquarters.

