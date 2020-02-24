Google reveals new cloud security features at RSA 2020

Google's reCAPTCHA Enterprise and Web Risk API get a general release; Chronicle Security gets boosts from new threat detection and timelining features.

Google has made a number of security announcements at RSA 2020, including upgrades to its Chronicle Security platform and the general release of its reCAPTCHA Enterprise and Web Risk API tools.

"Cloud security is a top enterprise IT priority as organizations modernize their critical business systems both in-place and in the cloud," Sunil Potti, VP of Google Cloud security, said in a blog post.

Digital transformation is a force all organizations have to face at some point in the modern business world, and these new tools should give Google Cloud customers a reason to feel a bit safer.

Chronicle Security improvements

Chronicle is Google parent company Alphabet's cybersecurity subsidiary which produces a security analytics platform. The platform itself was launched at RSA 2019 "to help change the way any business could quickly, efficiently, and affordably investigate alerts and threats in their organization."

This year, Google announced two additions to the platform: Threat detection using the new YARA-L rules language, and enhanced data modeling.

YARA is a language built for detecting and recognizing malware (YARA-L is a version that logs information) which Google said is "built specifically for modern threats and behaviors." Its addition will allow Chronicle to better detect new forms of malware and novel forms of attack.

Google Describes YARA-L's capabilities as being able to bring "massively scalable, real-time and retroactive rule execution" to Chronicle's existing threat detection capabilities.

The second addition to Chronicle is what Google called "intelligent data fusion." This new tool includes a new type of data model and the ability to link multiple security events into a single timeline for improved incident modeling.

New Google security products

Google also announced the general availability of two existing Google security products: reCAPTCHA Enterprise and its Web Risk API.

reCAPTCHA Enterprise is likely familiar to internet users: It's the system used to verify login requests that come from legitimate users. Google said it recently added "a new wave of commercial-grade bot defense capabilities" to reCAPTCHA, making its general availability even better for website administrators looking to beef up login security.

Google's second new generally available product is its Web Risk API, which lets web applications check URLs against Google's constantly growing list of unsafe sites.

Both reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Web Risk API are now available for Google Cloud customers to integrate into their own websites.

Visitors to RSA 2020 can see demos and learn more about these Google Cloud security announcements by visiting Google's booth.

