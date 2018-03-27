Here are 10 AR, VR, and IoT jobs that could net you more than $100K a year

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

IoT solution architect, AR engineer, and mixed reality developers are among the top paid jobs in the AR/VR/IoT space. — Mondo, 2018

Professionals working in AR, VR, and IoT can expect to see salary gains in coming years, as the technologies gain mainstream adoption. — Mondo, 2018

Want to make up to $185,000 per year? Emerging fields like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) include many lucrative positions for those with the right skillsets, according to a new report from tech staffing agency Mondo.

Professionals in these areas can expect to see salary gains in coming years, as the technologies gain mainstream adoption, the report noted.

Other in-demand roles in tech for 2018 include .NET developers, cloud engineers, data scientists, DevOps engineers, and security engineers, according to the report.

Here are the highest-paid jobs in AR, VR, and IoT for 2018:

1. IoT solution architect

Salary range: $125,000 - $185,000

2. AR engineer

Salary range: $100,000 - $185,000

3. Mixed reality developer

Salary range: $100,000 - $175,000

4. VR engineer

Salary range: $90,000 - $185,000

5. IoT software engineer

Salary range: $90,000 - $160,000

6. VR developer

Salary range: $80,000 - $160,000

7. IoT software developer

Salary range: $80,000 - $125,000

8. AR developer

Salary range: $75,000 - $160,000

9. Unity developer

Salary range: $70,000 - $125,000

10. IoT analyst

Salary range: $65,000 - $100,000

If you want to break into an IoT job, you will need skills in tech, data, security, or all three, experts say. Common programming languages used by IoT developers include Python, JavaScript, C#, and .NET.

Investments in AR and VR are expected to grow from $11.4 billion in 2017 to $215 billion in 2021, according to IDC. Common programming languages in those fields are JavaScript and C#.

