Hone your Microsoft Excel skills with these 10 courses

This online training includes 75+ Microsoft Excel formulas and functions, tips on using Excel with Python, machine learning, and data science, Excel VBA basics, a Power BI hands-on guide and more.

Image: Wachiwit/Shutterstock

Learning the most intricate features of Microsoft Excel could help you make smarter business decisions, and it might even inspire you to pursue a career in data science. Master this Microsoft software at your own pace with The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

Don't worry if you aren't an experienced Excel user because the Data Science with Stocks, Excel and Machine Learning course is tailored for beginners and can help you snag one of the hottest jobs in tech today by showing how to combine Excel with the popular Python programming language, machine learning and data science.

Even without coding, you can get ahead with Microsoft Excel (365): Crash Course, which will take you from beginner to advanced content. From there, Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions will cover more than 75 formulas and functions, as well as the several ways they can be applied.

The Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables course, along with the Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX class, will take you deep into data analysis and introduce you to the tools that are changing the self-service business intelligence industry. Then Up & Running with Power BI Desktop teaches you all about the powerful self-service business intelligence platform.

The Advanced Excel Dashboards & Data Visualization Masterclass continues with Excel's form controls and more. Next, you'll be ready for Master all the MS Excel Macros and the basics of Excel VBA, which will focus on how to automate most of your tasks.

If you work in HR, management will be impressed by the data handling and report automation techniques you'll learn in the Excel for HR Dashboard and Analytics class. The Google Sheets for Excel Users course will add another platform to your skill set.

The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle courses would cost $2,000 if bought individually, so you should grab it today while it's 98% off--for just $33.99.

Prices subject to change.