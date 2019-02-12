How Adobe's Sensei AI enhances Lightroom CC

Adobe is rather proud of its Sensei Artificial Intelligence (AI), as it continues to leverage it through its Creative Cloud ecosystem. The company just released more updates to Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic photo editing applications. Several new features to Lightroom CC specifically, and another new one for Adobe Camera, Lightroom CC, and Lightroom Classic for your computers.

Enhanced details

The Enhanced Details algorithm is new to the Lightroom family and Adobe Camera raw. The AI is enhanced to look closer at the pixel level and allow you to increase resolution by 30%. This provides much better overall detail as well as a better color rendering of your images. Just navigate to the Edit menu and try it out.

Target adjustment tool

The target adjustment tool is available in Lightroom CC on Windows or MacOS. Using the target adjustment tool allows for targeted tonal and color adjustments. It's accessible via the color mixer panel in Lightroom CC. This feature is useful for scenarios where you're trying to enhance the color of a subject's clothes or another item in your frame. I could see myself using this feature in my photos of the river where I want to change the water's color tone. Currently, I use Lightroom Classic and a few adjustment brushes to make this change (Figure A).

Figure A

Image: Adobe

Histogram clipping indicator

During the winter some adventurous photographers are out and about shooting beautiful, snowy landscape images. Processing and editing those images is just as challenging as you battle exposure and highlight levels. Your historgram inside of Lightroom CC spike pretty easily with these types of images loaded. There are times when editing this type of image that you may feel like you've successfully tamed the exposure and highlights when in actuality you haven't.

The clipping indicator found in the Lightroom Classic is now in Lightroom CC. This tool places markers on your image showing you where your highlights or shadows are clipping. Move your exposure and highlights slider to the left until the clipping hot spots are gone (Figure B).

Figure B

Image: Adobe

HDR merge and panoramic HDR images

Most cameras allow you to shoot in bracketed mode. This mode will snap three to five images of your frame within a second. Each image is shot with a different exposure level. Combining these images produces an HDR image, which allows the photo editor to get more details in the shadows of the image as well as tame exposure and highlights. This feature was already available in Lightroom Classic, but now it has made its way into Lightroom CC. Note: You can't expect the HDR magic to happen with three to five images of a scene that are all at the same exposure. I should also mention that you can receive better results with this merge if you shoot from a tripod.

Panoramic HDR images can also be created. It is the same principle regarding exposure levels, but it's much easier pulling this feat off with a tripod when capturing the frames (Figure C).

Figure C

Image: Adobe

Better tethering

I'm not a big fan of Lightroom Classic's tethering option. It works, but my goodness, it is a slow process. I admit that I rely on Capture One as my software of choice when I need to tether. Adobe says that it updated the tethering experience to be faster and compatible with more cameras. I look forward to trying this out.

Lightroom CC on iOS, Android, and ChromeOS also received updates. However, most of these updates are more for the framework and bug fixes found on the mobile app. iOS Lightroom CC received an update for easy adhoc photo sharing. A full list of the app updates across the Lightroom family can be found in the "What's New" blog post.

What do you think?

Have you pushed the Lightroom updates to your systems yet? I know some of you are cautious when it comes to installing updated software as you wait for it to work all the "kinks out." I'll download the updates across my devices soon.

