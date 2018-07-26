How to access Dropbox files directly in Gmail

With Dropbox's new add-on for Gmail, users can now access and share files of any size right in their inbox, Dropbox said in a blog post on Wednesday. This add-on is the first product to come from the Google Cloud and Dropbox partnership, which was announced in March. The Google Cloud and Dropbox collaboration ams to create a "unified home for your work," said the blog post, eliminating scattered content in Gmail.

The plug-in makes sharing Dropbox content in Gmail much easier, eliminating the need to switch between apps. Once the add-on is installed, it appears on the right side of the redesigned Gmail interface, in the same area where Calendar, Tasks, and Keep is, according to an Engadget report.

With the add-on, you can currently save received attachments and Dropbox links to Dropbox, but the ability to share links via a composed email in Gmail won't be released until later this year, according to the post.

Here's how to download the add-on.

Navigate to the G Suite Marketplace Search for Dropbox add-on Hit 'install' Enter your credentials and grant permission to download Click on an email in your inbox to see the Dropbox add-on on the right

Dropbox also partnered with Microsoft a few years ago, making Dropbox's functionality in Microsoft Office seamless as well.

Cloud storage platforms have transformed the way businesses store information over the past few years. Some 80% of businesses are now using cloud-based data managements systems, according to a Spiceworks survey. The new integration makes it easier for companies to use third-party cloud storage apps like Dropbox, streamlining the process for content sharing and collaboration in the workplace.

The big reasons companies are transitioning from data centers to the cloud are security, accessibility, and storage. With that said, there are also many different cloud types available to businesses. Check out this article from our sister site ZDNet to see which cloud type is best for your company.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Dropbox and Google Cloud have created a Dropbox add-on for Gmail, allowing users to access Dropbox directly in the Gmail inbox.

The integration makes accessing and organizing attachments much easier for business professionals—users no longer have to switch to different apps to attach a document.

