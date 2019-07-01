How to access Google Assistant with Fully Gestural Navigation

Has the new Android navigation system got you scratching your head as to how to open Assistant?

With Android Q soon to be released, there comes a brand new navigational system. That system is called Fully Gestural Navigation, and it does away with the home and back buttons, and instead, depends on gestures to navigate the Android UI. This level of change might seem daunting, but it's actually very intuitive.

On the homescreen, swipe up from the bottom to open the App Drawer.

With an app open, swipe up from the bottom to return to the homescreen.

Short left swipe from the right edge of the screen to go back.

Short right swipe from the left edge of the screen to go back.

Swipe either right or left at the bottom of the screen to move between open apps.

Swipe down from the top to open the Notification Shade.

That list of gestures will get you around the entire Android interface.

But what about the Home button? Prior to Android Q, you could long press that button to call up Android assistant. Of course you could always say, "Hey, Google," but that's not always an option (especially when you're in a meeting and silence is required).

What do you do?

Fortunately, the Google developers thought of this.

Enabling Fully Gestural Navigation

If you're lost, and you find Android Q not working with full-on gestures, you many not have enabled the feature yet. Here's how:

Open Settings. Locate and tap System. Tap Gestures. Tap System navigation. Tap to enable Fully Gestural Navigation (Figure A).

The Android screen should flash once, and your navigation is ready.

The Assistant gesture

With Fully Gestural Navigation enabled, all you have to do to open Google Assistant is swipe at a (roughly) 45-degree angle from the bottom right corner of the screen (Figure B).

That's it. Assistant will open, ready to serve you.

You can now access the Google Assistant either by voice or the new 45-degree angle gesture. Remember, however, the gesture only works if you have Fully Gestural Navigation enabled.

Give the new nav system a try

You might be hesitant to try out the new Android navigation system. At least give it a day or two of testing. The developers have done a remarkable job creating an intuitive set of gestures to make getting around Android very simple.

