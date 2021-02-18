How to automatically reload your Vivaldi tabs with this new feature

Vivaldi has a new feature that might have you switching your default browser. Jack Wallen shows you how to work with periodic tab reloads so your tabs are always up to date.

If you're like me, you work with a lot of tabs open in your web browser. For the most part, those tabs can wait until I get back to them before they get refreshed. However, occasionally, I'll have a tab open that needs to be up-to-date the second I click on it.

Those tabs could be server or network monitors, news, or just about any type of website. I certainly don't want to have to click on the tab and then either wait for it to reload or manually take care of the task. One of the recent updates to the Vivaldi browser adds a feature that will automatically reload tabs, even when they're in the background.

I've used this feature on a number of occasions and it's quite handy. Let me show you how it works.

How to automatically reload your Vivaldi tabs with Periodic Reload

Open Vivaldi and open a site in a tab. Once the site opens, right-click the tab and click Periodic Reload. From the new submenu, select from 1 Minute, 2 Minutes, 5 Minutes, 10 Minutes, or 30 Minutes. Note: Unfortunately, Vivaldi doesn't give you the option of customizing these times, so if you need auto reloads faster than one minute, you're out of luck. After you've made your selection, that tab will then begin automatically reloading, even if you're working on a different tab.

You can set multiple tabs to reload, even at different intervals. You can also disable the periodic reloading of a single tab or all tabs you've set to reload. To do this:

Right-click the tab you want to disable and select Periodic Reload | Disable. If you want to disable all auto reloads, right-click any tab and select Periodic Reload | Disable All.

And that's how you use this new Vivaldi feature. As I said, I've found Periodic Reloads really helpful for certain sites. Give it a try and see if it doesn't help make using the Vivaldi web browser even easier.

