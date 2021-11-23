How to configure Google Workspace for a vacation

Change settings in Google Calendar, Gmail and Google Chat to indicate that you're on a holiday.

Illustration: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

Before you take a break from work, configure three Google Workspace apps for vacation (or, on holiday, as they say in some parts of the world). You have a few choices to make in Google Calendar, Gmail and Google Chat, depending on how you want each app to handle incoming events, email and messages while you're away.

To prepare each of these apps for your absence, make sure you're signed in with your Google Workspace organization account, then follow the steps below. You may schedule a Google Calendar out-of-office event and configure your Gmail vacation responder at any time. However, I suggest you wait to adjust your Google Chat status to vacationing as one of the very last things you do before your break, since that status change goes into effect immediately.

Schedule a Google Calendar out-of-office event