How to create templates for Apple Mail

How many times have you had to write the same email over and over again? Or you're a consultant and you need to send estimate, billing, or general contact emails to clients—another task that is undertaken over and over.

If you use Apple Mail, you'll be glad to know that it's possible to create stationary for this process, thereby cutting down on the typing for these oft-sent missives. This is especially true when you're adding images or you need specifically-formatted text. Once you start working with both formatted text and photos, constructing emails can get very time consuming. To that end, what do you do? You create an email and save it as a stationary, so you're not having to constantly recreate that wheel. Fortunately, Apple Mail makes this incredibly easy. Let me show you how.

The first thing you must do is create the email you want to save. Add the necessary images and text. Once the email is exactly how you need it, click File | Save as Stationary. In the resulting popup, give the new stationary a name and click Save. That's it. When you need to use the stationary, open the new message window, click the Stationary button, scroll down to Custom, and double-click your newly created stationary. In the composing window, your images may not appear exactly as they were originally placed. I recommend sending a test to yourself to ensure the final result is what you're looking for.

That's all there is to using Stationary in Apple Mail. This could make for a quick and easy template system for your regular client communications.

