Search

Software

How to create templates for Apple Mail

Apple Mail contains a nice feature that can serve as a handy template system. With this in place, you can make regular client communication fast and easy. Jack Wallen shows you how.

By | May 4, 2018, 5:00 AM PST

How many times have you had to write the same email over and over again? Or you're a consultant and you need to send estimate, billing, or general contact emails to clients—another task that is undertaken over and over.

If you use Apple Mail, you'll be glad to know that it's possible to create stationary for this process, thereby cutting down on the typing for these oft-sent missives. This is especially true when you're adding images or you need specifically-formatted text. Once you start working with both formatted text and photos, constructing emails can get very time consuming. To that end, what do you do? You create an email and save it as a stationary, so you're not having to constantly recreate that wheel. Fortunately, Apple Mail makes this incredibly easy. Let me show you how.

The first thing you must do is create the email you want to save. Add the necessary images and text. Once the email is exactly how you need it, click File | Save as Stationary. In the resulting popup, give the new stationary a name and click Save. That's it. When you need to use the stationary, open the new message window, click the Stationary button, scroll down to Custom, and double-click your newly created stationary. In the composing window, your images may not appear exactly as they were originally placed. I recommend sending a test to yourself to ensure the final result is what you're looking for.

That's all there is to using Stationary in Apple Mail. This could make for a quick and easy template system for your regular client communications.

Also See

applemailhero.jpg
Image: Apple

Related Topics:

Apple Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

About Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Editor's Picks

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox