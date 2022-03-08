This simple procedure can save you a lot of time when you're finished with your work. Susan Harkins tells you how.

Some of us work with several Microsoft Excel workbooks open at the same time. Either we open them and work a while and move on to the next, or they have a link or connection that requires that they all be open at the same time. Regardless of how you end up with lots of open workbooks, closing them all manually, one by one, can be tedious.

The good news is that you can use a VBA procedure to shut them all instead. In this article, I’ll show you a simple procedure that saves each workbook, if necessary, before closing it and then moves on to the next workbook, eventually saving and closing them all.

I’m using Microsoft 365 on a Windows 10 64-bit system. (I recommend that you wait to upgrade to Windows 11 until all the kinks have been worked out.) You can download the .bas file, which contains the procedure, and import the file into your Personal.xlsb workbook. Excel Online doesn’t support VBA.

Where the procedure goes

The first thing to get out of the way is this: You can’t store this procedure in just any workbook. If it’s the last workbook open, the procedure will close it first and stop. This is the type of procedure that belongs in your personal workbook. This workbook, named Personal.xlsb opens every time you open Excel and is hidden by default. All procedures in Personal.xlsb are available to all open workbooks. It’s a library of sorts.

Open the Visual Basic Editor (VBE) by pressing Alt + F11. If the Project Window to the left isn’t visible, press Ctrl + R or choose Project Explorer from the View menu. If Personal.xlsb is in the Project Explorer, expand it and double-click Module1 to open its code window.

If Personal.xlsb isn’t in the Project Window, you need to record a short procedure as follows: