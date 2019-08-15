How to customize the Windows Send to menu

Learn how to directly add and remove items in the Windows Send to menu via File Explorer and through the free third-party tool SendTo Menu Editor.

Image: Bumblee_Dee, iStock/Getty Images

× microsoftstore-istock-1061022716-bumblee-dee.jpg

Windows offers a Send to menu in File Explorer through which you can send a file to various folders, drives, and applications just by right-clicking it and choosing a specific target or destination, but the menu comes with a default list of folders and apps that may not be useful for your needs. To make the Send to menu more effective, you can add new items and remove ones you don't want.

Using File Explorer, you can easily open the Send to folder, to which you can then add shortcuts to specific folders and apps as well as remove existing entries. Further, with a free utility named SendTo Menu Editor, you can remove and add new items as well as perform more advanced tricks.

Note: The steps in this tutorial will work for any current supported version of Windows 7 through Windows 10.

SEE: 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

First, let's look at the Send to menu to see what's there. Open File Explorer. Right-click on any file or folder and move to the entry in the popup menu for Send to. The folders, apps, and destinations you see will vary based on your Windows environment and installed applications, but at a minimum, you'll find shortcuts for Documents, Desktop, Fax recipient, Mail recipient, Compressed (zipped) folder, and any mapped drives (Figure A).

Figure A

× figure-a.jpg

In some cases, your Send to menu may contain so many entries that it's cluttered and confusing. Before we cover how to edit the menu, here's a trick that may alter the number of entries you see in the menu. Hold down the Shift key, right-click a file or folder, and then move to the entry for Send to. Depending on your Windows environment, you should see fewer entries in the menu. In my case, holding down the Shift key hides the entries for the DVD drive and mapped network drives (Figure B).

Figure B

× figure-b.jpg

For a more permanent fix, you can remove Send to entries that you never use or add entries you want to use. Open File Explorer and type the following path in the address field: C:\Users\\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\SendTo and press Enter. A quicker way to get there is to simply type shell:sendto in the address field and press Enter (Figure C).

Figure C

× figure-c.jpg

The folder displays the shortcuts and icons for your Send to entries. Notice that certain entries, such as fixed and mapped drives, don't show up in the Send to folder though they appear in the Send to menu—that's because certain entries are fixed. In the case of drives, you can remove these entries through a Registry hack, but there's an easier way to do this than tweaking the Registry, which I'll cover in a bit. For now, let's move on to the entries that do appear.

To remove an existing entry from the Send to folder, select it and press Delete, or right-click and choose Delete from the popup menu (Figure D). Before you delete an entry, you may want to copy it to a backup location in case you ever decide you want it back in the Send to menu.

Figure D

× figure-d.jpg

Next, let's say you want to add an entry to the Send to menu. With the Send to folder still open, launch another File Explorer window. Move to the folder, app, or other item that you want to add, such as a drive, folder, or application. Drag or copy it to the Send to folder as a shortcut (Figure E). Continue removing and adding entries for the Send to folder as needed.

Figure E

× figure-e.jpg

Instead of working in File Explorer to tweak your Send to menu, you may find it easier to use a utility. One utility that can do the job robustly is Send To Toys, but I like a utility called SendTo Menu Editor for its simplicity. Download and extract the zip file for SendTo Menu Editor from its website. Drill down through the extracted folders until you find the exe files for this tool. There's no need for installation—you can run either the 32-bit SendToEditor.exe program or the 64-bit SendToEditor_x64.exe program. The utility displays a list of all the Send to entries that aren't fixed and therefore are easily removable (Figure F).

Figure F

× figure-f.jpg

To remove any entry, click on it and then click the Remove Selected icon (Figure G).

Figure G

× figure-g.jpg

To add an entry, click the icon to Add Shortcut. Browse to or enter the location or destination of the file or folder you wish to add. Fill out the other details. Click the button to Create Shortcut (Figure H).

Figure H

× figure-h.jpg

With SendTo Editor, you can perform other tricks with your Send to entries. To hide an entry in the Send to menu instead of deleting it, simply uncheck it. Alternatively, select it, click the Edit menu, and then click Hide in Menu. From the Edit menu, you can run another command as well (Figure I).

Figure I

× figure-i.jpg

Finally, click the Options menu. Here, you can tap into even more commands, including one that removes the entries for fixed and mapped drives in the Send to menu (Figure J).

Figure J

× figure-j.jpg

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see