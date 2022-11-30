See how to integrate the Trello software with Google Mail for a much simpler project management workflow.

Trello and Gmail are two tools that make my daily grind a bit less of a slog. Both products top their class in ease of use and functionality, and because I use them both so much, it would be handy if they could be integrated.

With the help of a simple Google Workspace app, you can bring Trello into Gmail such that you can quickly create a Trello card from an email. If you find yourself regularly pulling information from an email to create a board card in Trello, this app is exactly what you’ve been looking for, as it will simplify your workflow. Who doesn’t want that?

What you’ll need to integrate Trello with Gmail

You’ll only need two things for this integration: valid Trello and Gmail accounts. That’s it.

How to install the Gmail Trello app

The first thing to do is make sure you’re logged into both your Gmail and Trello accounts from the same browser. Once you’ve done that, head over to the Trello for Gmail app page and click Install (Figure A).

Figure A

You will then be prompted to click Continue. Once you’ve done that, you must select your Google account and then give the app the proper permissions by clicking Allow when prompted (Figure B).

Figure B

Once you’ve given the app permission, the installation will complete. All you then have to do is refresh the Gmail page in your browser and you should see the Trello icon in the right sidebar (Figure C).

Figure C

How to use Trello for Gmail

In order to use the new app, you must first open an email in Gmail. Once you’ve done that, click the Trello icon. You will then be prompted to log into your Trello account — even if you’re already logged in via the browser. To do that, click Login With Trello (Figure D) and follow the prompts.

Figure D

After logging in, you’ll find yourself back in Gmail where the app has added the content of the email to a card. You can select the board and list for the card as well as edit the content and give it a due date (Figure E).

Figure E

Once you’ve filled out the card to your liking, click add and the card will be added to the Trello board you selected.

Conclusion

That’s all there is to it. With just a couple of clicks, you can easily add Trello cards from within Gmail. Now that’s an efficient workflow.

