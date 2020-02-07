How to learn PyTorch: A resources guide for developers

If you want to learn PyTorch, check out these books, courses, tutorials, videos, and websites about the open source machine learning library.

PyTorch is an open source machine learning library. The name PyTorch is derived from its main programming language, Python, and Torch, the library on which it is based. Since PyTorch's release in 2016, it has grown in popularity with developers due to its ease of use, flexibility, easy debugging, fast speed, and community support.

Developed by Facebook, PyTorch is similar to Google's TensorFlow in that it runs on tensors, but instead of using static computation graphs like TensorFlow, it utilizes dynamic computation graphs.

If you are interested in learning PyTorch, the following list of resources can help you get started.

Books about PyTorch

Programming PyTorch for Deep Learning: Creating and Deploying Deep Learning Applications: This book helps you master PyTorch by showing you how to set up PyTorch on a cloud-based environment.

PyTorch Recipes: A Problem-Solution Approach: If you're ready to jump right into programming, this book is for you. Starting off with an introduction to PyTorch, it moves into more advanced content, using a problem-solution approach.

Deep Learning with PyTorch Quick Start Guide: Learn to Train and Deploy Neural Network Models in Python: While it's not necessary to have previous experience with PyTorch to enjoy this guide, It will help if you are familiar with Python and machine learning.

Natural Language Processing with PyTorch: Build Intelligent Language Applications Using Deep Learning: Along with teaching you how to use PyTorch for natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning, this book contains code examples and illustrations for hands-on learning.

Applied Deep Learning with PyTorch: Demystify neural networks with PyTorch: If you are ready to expand your knowledge of deep learning, its algorithms, and its applications, this book will help you accomplish these goals.

PyTorch Deep Learning Hands-On: This fast-paced guide is for machine learning engineers who are ready to put PyTorch to work quickly.

Concepts and Programming in PyTorch: A way to dive into the technicality: For those who want to learn PyTorch through a more practical approach, this book offers detailed, user-friendly instruction.

Deep Learning with PyTorch: This book, which teaches how to use deep learning algorithms with Python and PyTorch, will be available summer 2020. It also explores a case study where an algorithm was created that allowed CT scans to detect malignant lung tumors.

PyTorch courses and tutorials

To help you learn more about it, PyTorch offers documentation and tutorials on its website. The tutorial Deep Learning with PyTorch: A 60-minute Blitz is its most popular starting point.

Microsoft Azure offers PyTorch tutorials for all learning levels.

Paperspace has an excellent five-part series called PyTorch 101.

Tutorials Point offers an in-depth look into PyTorch that is conveniently broken into manageable chapters.

Devglan and Digital Defynd list courses and tutorials (free and paid) for PyTorch.

TechRepublic Academy, a joint venture between TechRepublic, ZDNet, and StackCommerce, offers various courses that cover PyTorch, including The Complete Python Data Science Bundle, The Complete 2020 Python Programming Certification Bundle, The Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle, and The Ultimate Python Programmer & Data Certification Bundle.

Videos about PyTorch

PyTorch in 5 Minutes: This video shows a brief introduction to PyTorch and how it compares to TensorFlow, then provides a short code script as an example of the language.

PyTorch Tutorial: To learn PyTorch, deep learning, and neural networks, this video from Edureka covers all the basics.

The Complete PyTorch Course: For a more in-depth look at PyTorch, this video offers almost an hour of instruction.

There is a series of lectures on PyTorch that covers the programming language and other aspects of deep learning.

Websites about PyTorch

When learning PyTorch, go straight to the source with PyTorch.org. The site offers an excellent community forum if you need to post questions or want to assist others.

GitHub has a page specific to PyTorch.

Paperspace offers an introduction to PyTorch and how it compares to TensorFlow and Scikit-Learn.

Sponsored by Fritz AI, Heartbeat is a good resource for PyTorch, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Towards Data Science, a Medium publication, offers community-based information about PyTorch.

Analytics Vidhya is another community-based website that has many resources to help you sharpen your PyTorch skills.

