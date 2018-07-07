How to manage fonts with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Image: Matt Elliott/CNET

You have an army of fonts installed on your Windows 10 PC. Managing them all can be a challenge, especially if you use a variety of fonts for such programs as Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite. How can you view all your available fonts, check out their appearance, and grab more fonts?

You may be accustomed to controlling your fonts through the Control Panel applet, but with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update comes a new and dedicated Settings screen for fonts. By going through Settings, you can see how each font looks without having to preview it; you can search for specific fonts by name; and you can download more fonts from Microsoft.

First, make sure you're running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Now, follow these steps.

1. Open Settings.

2. Click System and select About.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and look for the Version number under Windows specifications. If the number reads 1803, you're all set (Figure A); if not, move to the Update & Security category in Settings. Install the update called Feature Update to Windows 10, version 1803.

Figure A

4. If the update doesn't appear, you can manually install it by browsing to Microsoft's Windows 10 Download page.

5. To access the font controls in the April 2018 Update, return to Settings.

6. Click Personalization and select Fonts.

7. Right off the bat, the screen displays your fonts in alphabetical order with a taste of what each font looks like (Figure B). Scroll down the list to see a preview of all installed fonts. You can also search for specific fonts—start typing the name of a font in the search field, and the screen shows you all matching fonts.

Figure B

Some fonts have just one font face with no special attributes, while other fonts offer several faces, such as regular, bold, italic, bold italic, and more.

8. Click a font that has more than one face. The font's screen displays text previews showing the styles of the extra faces (Figure C). You can enlarge or shrink the sample text by moving the slider on the Change Size bar.

Figure C

9. Even cooler, you can type your own text to see how it appears in this font style. Type a word or words in the field for Type Here To Preview Font (Figure D).

Figure D

You'll notice that each font's screen displays an Uninstall button. Can you uninstall a font? Should you uninstall a font? That depends. Fonts that come with Windows are protected and cannot be removed. Try to uninstall a font such as Arial, Calibri, Tahoma, Times New Roman, or Wingdings, and you'll receive a message warning you that the font cannot be deleted because it is a protected system font (Figure E).

Figure E

You can delete fonts installed by other programs, such as Adobe Creative Suite, but resist the temptation—you won't free up much space, and you may bump into trouble with certain programs. Restoring a deleted font also requires you to reinstall the program that added them, so it's usually not worth the effort.

Instead, you may want to add fonts to Windows, which you can do directly through Microsoft. At the Fonts Settings page, click the link to Get More Fonts In Microsoft Store. The store opens to display a small selection of fonts—some free, some paid (Figure F). Click a font you want and click the Get button to download and install it. Clicking the Launch button returns you to the Fonts Settings page, where you can scroll to meet and greet your new font.

Figure F

