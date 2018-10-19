How to pivot to a new tech career

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Rebekah Bastian of Zillow Group spoke to TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome and explained how to make career transitions in tech.

Rebekah Bastian: It's great we're able to pivot careers in tech, partially because we don't always know when we're starting out, what we're going to be great at, or what we're going to be passionate about, and that's something that we can learn as we go. Really pay attention to what's driving you, what you're good at, where you're needed in your organization: because that can change over time as well, [and] is so valuable, in terms of being able to find the most fulfillment in your career.

SEE: IT Hiring Kit: Programmer (Tech Pro Research)

If you're thinking about making a pivot, and you're not sure what it is you want to do, pay attention to what you're good at, what you're really enjoying, where you're most needed, and then try things out. Often times, in order to make a career pivot, you need to be trying out that job first, maybe as side projects or in incorporating that work into your current role. Then, once you've kind of proven out the idea, and proven out your ability to do that work, then it makes it a lot easier to make the case for making that an official change.

SEE: IT jobs 2018: Hiring priorities, growth areas, and strategies to fill open roles (Tech Pro Research)

I think it's so important for leaders to be paying attention to, really, the career goals of their employees because it's great for retention, to be able to grow people into different areas of their careers. You know, once you find somebody who's a really strong culture carrier in your organization, then you want to make sure that they're happy there and that they keep growing. So, sometimes that can mean moving them from the org that they're in or from the role that they're doing, but in order to really utilize our people, which is so important to successful business, we really need to pay attention to growing them in their careers.

For more business and leadership advice, subscribe to our Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see