How to record a meeting in Zoom from your mobile device

Unlike the Zoom desktop app, recording meetings in Zoom Cloud Meetings for iOS and Android is a bit more complicated and isn't available for everyone. That doesn't mean you can't record, though.

Video conferencing app Zoom can do a lot of different things to make meeting with people in different locations easy. One feature that comes free with the desktop app is the ability to record Zoom meetings and store them on your computer with the tap of a button.

Recording a meeting on Zoom's desktop app is simple once you're granted permission by the host, but recording a meeting from the iOS or Android versions of Zoom is a bit more complicated.

First off, if you're using Zoom with a free account, you can forget about recording the meeting in Zoom: Screen recording on iOS and Android is restricted to paid Zoom accounts. Zoom doesn't support making locally stored recordings on mobile devices and requires that the recordings are stored on the cloud, which is only available to paid users.

Only a meeting host can record on a mobile device, and permission can only be granted to a co-host, not attendees.

Premium Zoom users, go to Zoom's site to find out more about how to record your mobile device screen during a meeting.

Note: iOS 12 or later and the upcoming Android 11 have built-in screen recording capabilities that should suffice for mobile users to record their meetings. Be sure you have enough free space on your device to record a whole meeting--those files can get quite large.

