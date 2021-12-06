You can record a Teams video meeting so that anyone can watch it afterward. Here are the steps.

Image: SARINYAPINNGAM, Getty Images/iStockphoto

You want a record of your Microsoft Teams meeting so that people who participated in the meeting as well as those who missed it can review it. You can easily record your meeting. By default, the meeting recording is saved to your OneDrive or SharePoint storage space. You can house it and share it via the cloud or download the recording to your local device.

SEE: 250+ tips for telecommuting and managing remote workers (TechRepublic Premium)

Recordings can be started and stopped by meeting organizers and people from the same organization but not by those from external organizations or guests. The recording continues even if the person who started it leaves the meeting. The recording automatically ends after all participants have left.

How to record a Microsoft Teams meeting

First, make sure you're signed in with your work or school account. Start the meeting. When you reach the part when you want to begin the recording, click the ellipsis icon at the top and select Start Recording (Figure A).

Figure A

A message pops up informing meeting attendees that you're recording this meeting and that you should let everyone know that they're being recorded. Dismiss the message.

You can control what gets recorded during the meeting. If more than one camera is enabled in Teams, you can switch the view to a different camera. To do this, click the ellipsis icon in the lower left and select the option for Switch camera. The view will switch to the next camera available (Figure B).

Figure B

You can also choose your own video feed to be the spotlighted one so that it will be included in the recording. To do this, click the ellipsis icon and select the option for Spotlight for Everyone. At the confirmation message, click the button for Spotlight for Everyone (Figure C). To exit this mode, click the button at the top for Exit spotlight.

Figure C

When the meeting is finished or you just wish to stop the recording, tap the red recording button in the upper left or click the ellipsis icon and select Stop Recording (Figure D). Click the Stop Recording button at the confirmation message. Alternatively, allow the recording to end automatically when everyone leaves the meeting.

Figure D

A message tells you that the recording is being saved. Depending on the length of the meeting, you'll likely have to wait a short while for the recording to be processed and saved. Click the Show Conversation icon at the top, and a thumbnail for the recording appears. Click that thumbnail to play the recording (Figure E).

Figure E

You're then taken to your SharePoint or OneDrive site where you're prompted to sign in with your account. In the viewer window, press the Play button to kick off the recording. From there, you can pause and restart the recording, skip ahead 30 seconds, and go back 30 seconds through the controls on the left. You can change the playback speed and switch to full screen mode via the controls on the right. And you can download, share or delete the recording with the controls at the top (Figure F).

Figure F

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider by reading these Windows and Office tips, tricks, and cheat sheets. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today

Also see