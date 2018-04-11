How to record macros in Google Sheets

Google Sheets users have been waiting for this day for a long time, and now it's finally here: Google has added macro recording to Sheets.

The new feature rolls out today and can be accessed easily to record step-by-step macros without having to learn Google's App Script language, which is what macros for Google Sheets are programmed in.

Recording macros in Google Sheets works the same way as it does in Microsoft Excel: start the recording, do whatever you want to automate, and click stop when you're done—that's it!

Step 1: Start the recording

From the menu at the top of your spreadsheet click Tools, where you should see the Macros button. In a sub menu under Macros is the Record Macro option (Figure A)—click on that.

Image: Google

Step 2: Recording the macro

Don't look for a record button—the process starts automatically. The only option you may need to change once the recording has begun is whether you want to use absolute or relative references (Figure B).

Image: Google

A macro with absolute references will only do exactly what the recording says—if you record the macro using cell A1 it will only do things to A1 when run in the future. Relative references will allow you to run the macro on other cells and from other starting points—a better option if you want something general, like adding a calculation to a row of data.

Every time you take an action on the spreadsheet the recording window shown in Figure B will update to indicate an action has been added. When you reach the end of your macro sequence return to the recording window at the bottom and click Save (Figure C).

Image: Google

Give your macro a name and assign a shortcut key if you want, click Save (Figure D), and that's it—you've recorded a macro!

Image: Google

Step 3: Using your new macro

The next time you need to use your Sheets macro return to the Tools -> Macros menu. Below the record macro option will be a list of the macros you've created (Figure E). Just click on the one you want to run and it will do so automatically.

Image: Google

