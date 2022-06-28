Transferring data between password managers is a serious undertaking. Learn how to safely transfer data from LastPass to 1Password.

There is no doubt that LastPass and 1Password have served as quality password manager tools for many years, both at the individual and enterprise levels. They both have great features on how to manage passwords securely, thereby making it difficult to separate one from the other.

However, there comes a time when you might need to make a switch from one software tool to a related one. Your decision could be due to the need to explore the features of related software or compare the software tool. Whatever your reason, deciding to transfer from one password manager tool to another must be done with absolute care.

On this note, we bring you how to successfully transfer LastPass to 1Password without compromising your data.

Methods for transferring data from LastPass to 1Password

Before we start, you should take note of one mistake many people make and avoid repeating it. Ensure that before you export your LastPass data and passwords, you’re connected to a secure personal computer. Your exported file usually comes as a human-readable CSV file, so doing this over a public computer might leave your passwords vulnerable.

Once on a secure network, if you wish to transfer from LastPass to 1Password, there are two main methods: the LastPass browser extension and the LastPass website.

1. Through LastPass Browser Extension

To successfully transfer your passwords from LastPass to 1Password, you need to export all your passwords in a CSV file format. To initiate and complete this process using the LastPass browser extension, you will have to install the LastPass browser extension to your browser. Once you’ve added the LastPass extension, follow the steps below to export your LastPass data to CSV format.

Go to your browser extension, and click the LastPass extension from the toolbar. The toolbar icon for most browsers is located at the top right corner. If you can’t see the LastPass extension, click the extension button to see all extensions (Figure A).

Once you see the LastPass extension, click on account options as shown in Figure B.

From the available options, click on Advanced to go to the next page as shown in Figure C.

On the next page, select the Export option (Figure D).

The next step is to select the LastPass CSV File option (Figure E).

You will be prompted to input your password to download data as a CSV file on your computer.

2. On the LastPass website

If you do not wish to use the LastPass browser extension method, you can visit the LastPass website and copy all your data manually into your clipboard. However, before you get started with this method, ensure all tracking apps are completely uninstalled from your computer.

For this method:

Visit LastPass on your browser.

Sign in to your LastPass account.

Select More Options on the sidebar.

Click on Advanced.

Click on the Export option. LastPass will send you an email immediately.

In the email you received, click on the Continue Export link to return to your LastPass account.

Click Advanced Options, choose Export and enter your LastPass password.

Once this is done, the CSV file will be automatically saved on your computer.

Importing LastPass data to 1Password

Now that we have seen the two methods to export all our data from LastPass, let’s see how we can import this data into the 1Password tool.

To import the LastPass CSV file to 1Password:

Visit 1Password.

Sign in to your account.

Click your name on the top right corner.

Select LastPass.

Select the vault you want to import your data. If you’re working on transferring personal data, select the personal vault.

Go to the Downloads folder on your browser, and select the CSV file LastPass created earlier.

Click Import, and all of your LastPass data will be imported into 1Password.

The above steps are all you need to do to migrate your data from LastPass to 1Password. It’s always good to cross-check and see that all of the data on your CSV export file was fully imported. Once you confirm that everything is working in your 1Password, go back to your LastPass and remove the browser extension. In addition, go to the folder that contains the exported LastPass CSV file on your computer, delete the file and empty it from your recycle bin.

Export and import with mobile apps

You may be wondering if one can also use the mobile apps of both password managers to replicate the processes highlighted above. Unfortunately, the mobile apps of both tools do not support the data import/export features.

However, you can sign in to the Lastpass and 1Password websites using your mobile browser and proceed with the same steps described above. But, for a thorough implementation of the steps above, we recommend using a desktop computer.