Jack Wallen shows you how you can extend the Trello project management tool to better work with remote teams.

I’ve used Trello as my project management tool of choice for some time. The biggest reason for this is the kanban boards are some of the best in the business. Although most organizations use remote teams now, it’s not always easy to manage those teams when they are across the globe. Anything you can do to make that job easier should be a welcome change.

It should come as no surprise that Trello has a way to help you with your remote teams. That help comes by way of a Remote Team Hub template. This template serves as a one-stop shop for team resources, FAQs, and a means for anyone to see what’s being done and who’s doing it. This template allows you to create cards for things like OKRs, projects and team activities. You can link to boards, documents and even chat channels. You’ll find default cards for things like Weekly Vacation or OOO, Working Hours, Team Resources and more.

Consider this template a kanban board designed specifically for remote teams. It’s simple to install and use. Let’s get it installed and see how it works.

What you’ll need

The only thing you’ll need for this is a valid Trello account. This can be either a free or paid account, as the template is available to both. That’s it.

How to install the template

Lot into your Trello account and open a board to work with. From there, click the Templates drop-down found in the top toolbar (Figure A).

Figure A

From the drop-down, click Explore Templates. In the left navigation, you’ll see a category for Remote Work. Click that and you should then see the Remote Team Hub template. Click that entry and then click Use Template (Figure B).

Figure B

A new pop-up will appear (Figure C), where you name your board that will be created from the extension and select the workspace.

Figure C

When you’re finished configuring, click Create and the board will be added to the workspace, where you can start working with it (Figure D).

Figure D

Your remote teams now have a specific board to visit that will make their job a bit easier. They’ll be better informed and up-to-date as well as able to stay afloat as your project continues to move forward. Poke around and see what the designers have done with the cards for this board and you’ll see just how well this easy-to-use template can help with project management that involves remote teams.

